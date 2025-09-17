Sam Fender powers first all-electric UK & Ireland tour with Mercedes-Benz eActros 600s

The Sam Fender People Watching Tour of the UK & Ireland, operated and delivered by KB Event, was the first live music tour to use 100% electric eHGVs, saving a total of 840kg CO 2 eq over the 934 miles travelled

Four Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 trucks kept the Sam Fender tour on a tight schedule of consecutive dates for concerts in four different countries

Trucks used existing charging network while travelling overnight between venues

Advanced technology and batteries give Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 (International Truck of the Year 2025) class-leading range exceeding 500km on a single charge

Sam Fender’s People Watching Tour of the UK and Ireland has set a new benchmark for sustainability in live music, becoming the first major tour to use transportation powered entirely by electric trucks.

Partnering with Mercedes-Benz Trucks and KB Event, the sell-out run of shows was supported by four eActros 600s – saving 840kg CO 2 eq over the 934 miles travelled (the equivalent of what 33.6 mature trees can absorb annually) while keeping to a demanding, back-to-back schedule across England, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Each night, the trucks carried stage sets and equipment hundreds of miles between venues, charging on the road using the existing UK and Irish HGV infrastructure.

With a class-leading 500km+ range on a single charge and the ability to recharge from 20–80% in just 25 minutes, the eActros 600 truck proved more than up to the challenge of the fast-paced touring world.

“Transport is a key part of any live music tour, but we wanted to make the People Watching Tour as green and sustainable as possible,” said Richard Burnett MD of KB Event, who provided the tour logistics. “Until now, electric trucks weren’t seen as viable for big tours, but the eActros 600 has shown they can deliver the performance, the range, and the reliability. No one else can do this like Mercedes-Benz Trucks.”

Sam Fender himself was equally excited: “We’ve just finished our summer tour where we used Mercedes-Benz electric trucks operated by KB Event. Hopefully, this will help show what can be achieved on future tours and other artists will jump onboard too. Big thanks to everyone involved and to Massive Attack for pioneering the way with more sustainable touring.”

The feedback wasn’t just from the stage. Drivers of the eActros 600 were quick to praise the truck’s refinement and overall usability.

Despite tight deadlines, charging posed no issues during the tour. “We only needed a maximum 90-minute stop to recharge, which slotted neatly into the schedule,” added Burnett. “It will be even easier when venues start adding their own charging hubs.”

For Daimler Truck UK, the tour represents a landmark moment for both logistics and live entertainment.

Stuart Jeggo, Sales and Marketing Director of Daimler Truck UK, said: “Concerts bring joy to millions, and now they can also help drive a more sustainable future. The eActros 600 shows that electrification works, even in one of the most demanding industries – live touring. A big thank you to our dealers for their support – especially Metrux Truck and Van, and also Ciceley Commercials – without whom this would not have been possible.”

From packed arenas to the highways linking them, Sam Fender’s latest tour didn’t just entertain – it proved that the future of sustainable live music is already here, and it runs on Mercedes-Benz Trucks.