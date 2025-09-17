Doodle artist Luke Crump and CarFest attendees create Mazda CX-30 art car

CarFest 2025 took place in Hampshire over three days from the 22 nd to 24 th August.

The StarFest Stage crafted by Mazda featured a host of UK celebrities across the weekend.

The event saw the UK public debut of the all-new Mazda6e and the creation of the CX-30 art car.

As part of Mazda UK’s support of CarFest 2025 a unique Mazda CX-30 ‘art car’ was created live at the event next to the Mazda sponsored StarFest stage. With a doodle outline created by British artist Luke Crump, across the weekend the car came to life with colouring in by children attending the event, while celebrities from the StarFest stage signed the roof.

Created and founded by presenter Chris Evans, CarFest 2025 was the 14th edition of this unique event that has a core mission to raise funds for UK children’s charities, making the young participants contribution to the CX-30 art car an appropriate reflection of CarFest’s charitable direction.

Commenting on the Mazda CX-30 art car Luke Crump, said: “working with Mazda over the CarFest weekend was terrific. Over the three days I transformed a blank Mazda CX-30 into a giant ‘car canvas’ covered in my signature ‘Luke Crump’ doodle-style linework. The design was packed with nods to Mazda, festivals, fun and the buzzing CarFest atmosphere – capturing the energy and excitement of the event”.

Adding, “the best part was seeing the piece come to life with the help of the crowd – festival-goers grabbed coloured pens and added their own touches, turning it into a huge, collaborative piece of art. To top it all off, the roof was signed by some of the incredible celebrities who appeared at the festival. A true celebration of creativity, community and of course Mazda. Creating interactive pieces that people can participate with is an important part of my work and it was great to experience a larger company working alongside and supporting a smaller, emerging talent.”

After CarFest the Mazda CX-30 art car was displayed at Mazda UK HQ and will now be used for dealer events and activities. Mazda Motors UK, Marketing Director, James Crouch, said: “CarFest was the perfect place to showcase our all-new electric Mazda6e to the UK public for the first time and the CX-30 art car was a great way to showcase the event’s focus on children’s charities and the celebrity attendees at StarFest in one collaborative work of art.”

Talent that appeared on The StarFest Stage crafted by Mazda and who signed the CX-30 included Comedians Rob Brydon, Sean Walsh and Ed Byrne, actors Sue Pollard and Ben Miller, plus Sir Chris Hoy, Chris Evans and SAS Who Dares Wins star Billy Billingham.

Having made its global debut at the Brussels Motor Show in January, CarFest was the UK public debut of the all-new Mazda6e BEV ahead of it arriving in UK showrooms in 2026. The Mazda6e brings a fresh take to the well-regarded internal combustion engine powered Mazda6, representing a fresh take on its predecessors, featuring a modern flowing exterior, sleek cabin design and Mazda’s famed focus on the experience from behind the wheel.

The 2025 Mazda CX-30 range features 21 models with a choice of e-Skyactiv G and e-Skyactiv X petrol engines, the compact crossover SUV is one of the most popular Mazda models in the UK. The Mazda CX-30 art car is the second art car created by Mazda UK in the last 12-months, following the Mazda MX-30 R-EV ‘poppy car’ created with Mission Motorsport last November.