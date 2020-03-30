Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition Foldable Includes Full Suite of Coordinating Accessories

LONDON, UK –March 6, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Thom Browne today announced the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is available now in limited quantities online at Samsung.com. In the UK, customers are also able to view the collection at Samsung KX and purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition from Harrods. This special edition device is available in the U.K from March 6th.

Exclusive Partnership Offers High-Fashion Style and Design

An exclusive collaboration from the leading technology company and iconic New York fashion brand, Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is a first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone experience offering the same innovative features as Samsung’s brand-new Galaxy Z Flip featuring the fashion brand’s iconic and sartorial style.

Designed for the individual who wants to make a fashion statement, Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition’s exterior is transformed to mirror a grey Thom Browne suit with distinctive Thom Browne signature brand colors down the center on a pebble grey exterior. The device is encased in glass while still having a matte look that is soft to the touch and effortless to hold. More design details are revealed when the device is unfolded, including iconic blinds that appear onscreen every time the phone is turned on and off, a playful reference to the mid-century office and custom Thom Browne wallpaper. Just like the perfect accessory that ties a look together, the special edition version also comes with custom designed Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch Active2 for a fully coordinated experience.

Complete the Look with Matching Suite of Accessories

Much more than a smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is a one-of-kind, premium package experience. The device is nestled in a first-ever, specially designed box which includes Thom Browne’s stitched logo. From the second they open the box, Galaxy Fans will be immediately transported into the center of Thom Browne’s world to find a full collection of custom Thom Browne accessories including Galaxy Buds+, a Galaxy Watch Active2, and a specially designed phone case all featuring Thom Browne’s signature brand colors.

For more information about Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition, please visit www.thombrowne.com, www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com/galaxy.