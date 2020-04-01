Exclusive Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition is designed to deliver unique experiences that help runners achieve their fitness goals

LONDON, UK – March 6, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Under Armour Inc., have today announced the exclusive Under Armour Edition of the Galaxy Watch Active2 will be released in the UK. The Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition is a new type of smartwatch, designed for dedicated runners, who want to take their fitness to the next level. As an expansion of the partnership with Under Armour, Samsung will provide a connected running experience, unlocking performance advantages that help runners optimise their form through features only available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition.

With unique features such as cadence based real-time form coaching and premium access to the world’s largest fitness community through MapMyRun,[1] the Galaxy ecosystem experience on the smartwatch offers faster fitness insights, more intuitive coaching, and more comprehensive workouts accessible directly from the wrist.

Always-on Running Coach

The Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition provides real-time form and fitness coaching to users to help them get the most out of their runs. Using data from the smartwatch or from Under Armour Connected Footwear, users will see visual feedback and hear audio cues during workouts, which will help improve their stride, maintain their pace and continue on the path to conquering their fitness goals.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition encourages users to set personalised goals such as pace, distance and duration, and will provide audio cues and haptic feedback throughout their run. With real-time coaching based on data collected from the watch, the wearer will receive comprehensive feedback that helps them adjust their form. Post-workout, users will receive in-depth form analysis and detailed coaching tips on their smartphone, offering an in-depth perspective on running technique that no other product provides.

MapMyRun Partnership

Before every run, users can set up personalised training plans and receive coaching tips that help them work toward their goals. The Galaxy Watch Active2 Under Armour Edition includes six months of free MapMyRun Premium Membership, giving consumers access to training plans that push them to get more out of every workout. During workouts, the unique Under Armour watch display will feature key data such as heart rate, pace and form, so users can view real-time stats and see how their progress compares to their plans. When paired with the Galaxy Buds, users can immerse themselves in their run with audio coaching cues at certain intervals throughout their workout giving them an extra push towards their goals. By connecting to their smartphones, users will be able to see more detailed workout reports with added insights following their run.

Stay Connected with Every Stride

As of 2019, all of Under Armour’s HOVR high-performance running footwear connects seamlessly to MapMyRun. With supported Samsung devices, users can connect their footwear directly to their Samsung smartwatch, and receive the same level of coaching and feedback straight from their watch display.

Exclusively on the Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition, pairing the smartwatch with the UA HOVR Connected running shoes[2] offers users up-to-the-minute stats on stride length and real-time form coaching. By providing detailed data and concrete tips for improvement, your shoes and your watch turn every run into a personal training session. You’ll learn more, improve your technique, and reach your goals faster—just as if you were running alongside a real coach.

All-around Performance Running Watch

The purposefully designed Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition comes in a lightweight, sporty, aluminium body, with an exclusively developed watch face and two size options—44mm with a Black strap, and 40mm with Mod grey strap. Both straps are made with Fluoroelastomer (FKM) material and feature a breathable design, ensuring a comfortable fit that will optimise performance.

Combined with the advanced, signature features of the Galaxy Watch Active2, such as the new signature rotating touch bezel and One UI, the Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Armour Edition gives the wearer even more design options and intuitive controls tailored to meet their fitness and wellness needs. The watch face provides a bold and clear interface, and users can quickly access the MapMyRun app with a single touch. The watch face features an animated Eclipse design that glows and changes depending on the time of day, with well-defined time and date modes, so you can always identify it quickly and get your run going.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is available from £299.00 from selected operators and retailers.

Product Specifications

Category Feature Color Black and Mod Gray with Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Dimensions and Weight Aluminium case–44mm models: 44 x 44 x 10.9T, 30g Aluminium case–40mm models: 40 x 40 x 10.9T, 26g Display 44mm models: 1.4” (34mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Full color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ 40mm models:1.2” (30mm) 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Full color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX+ Strap 44mm models: 20mm interchangeable 40mm models: 20mm interchangeable Battery 44mm models: 340mAh 40mm models: 247mAh Chipset Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz OS Tizen Memory 768MB + 4GB Connectivity Bluetooth® 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC A-GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou [3] Sensor Heart Rate Monitoring (with 8 Photodiodes), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer (measure up to 32g of force), Gyroscope, Barometer, Ambient Light Charging WPC based wireless charging Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G PUI 2 Buttons, Touch Bezel (digital) Compatibility Samsung, other Android device: 5.0 or higher, RAM 1.5GB or above iPhone: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Powered by one of the world’s largest digitally connected fitness and wellness communities, Under Armour’s innovative products and experiences are designed to help advance human performance, making all athletes better. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

[2] Real-time feedback is available on Galaxy Watch, Active, and Active2 when paired with the UA HOVR Connected running shoes.