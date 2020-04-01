The ECB has today confirmed that the next two sale windows for The Hundred are to be delayed. Following February’s first priority access window, a second instalment, available for subscribers to The Hundred, was due to open on 2 April.

The competition’s inaugural general sale was scheduled for 8 April. It was scheduled to be the first time that tickets for The Hundred were available in an all-access sale.

No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least 28 May and ongoing work continues to look at revised schedules across the whole game for June, July and August.

Sanjay Patel, managing director, The Hundred, commented: “In the midst of an epidemic which is affecting the nation in unprecedented ways, it would be wholly inappropriate for us to promote and sell tickets to The Hundred. We appreciate this may cause some disappointment to fans that were keen to purchase tickets in the April sales window, accessing early bird prices and securing tickets to the most in-demand games.

“When it is appropriate to go back on sale, we will of course offer the same ticket offers and accessible pricing. Like the rest of the nation, we all hope that it is not far away before cricket returns to our screens, stadiums, parks and clubs.”