SARI SCHORR SET TO PREMIERE HER NEW STUDIO ALBUM ‘RUNNING WILD’ IN FULL DURING HEADLINE UK 2026 TOUR

US chart-topping American singer-songwriter Sari Schorr is returning to UK stages to perform twelve headline shows in April and May – and has announced that she will premiere her eagerly anticipated new studio album across the UK dates.

Sari has been working across multiple albums, with Running Wild—set for release later in 2026. The album is regarded as her most ambitious to date. Sari explained “It moves naturally between different influences. You can hear blues at its core, but there are also elements of classic rock, soul, and even a few touches of jazz. For me, everything still begins with the song. If the song is strong and emotionally true, the rest tends to fall into place.”

Part of her UK setlist will include performances of songs from the Billboard Blues chart-topping Joyful Sky album that she recorded with guitar maestro Robin Trower, alongside highlights of Never say Never and her debut album A Force of Nature – which was produced by the veteran English record producer Mike Vernon who passed in March 2026.

Sari has always been full of praise for Mike, and his calm, assured manner, which influenced her growing stature as a singer-songwriter. Crowd-favourites tracks like ‘Ain’t Got No Money’ and ‘Oklahoma’ are likely to be performed as a tribute to her late mentor and are set to convey even more depth and poignancy.

This year, she returns with an expanded lineup, adding a classically trained keyboard player to deepen the sound and bring a richer, more soulful edge. Most dates feature special guests the Ashley Sherlock Band. The run concludes with a one-off acoustic evening in Lancashire alongside Jim Kirkpatrick, before Schorr heads on to continue her European tour.

Sari comments: “Britain was the springboard that helped me to grow an audience throughout Europe, and every time that I come back it feels a little bit like returning to where my journey first began.

“The live setting has always been central to Rock and Blues music, and the grassroots clubs and theatres around the UK need to be supported more than ever. I want to thank the people who support live shows and that is why they will hear my new album first. I have always focused on supporting local venues and saying a big thank you to those loyal music fans who help keep them open. Join us for some unforgettable nights of live music.”

Sari Schorr has previously collaborated with iconic artists such as Walter Trout, Kiefer Sutherland, Robin Trower and the late Marianne Faithfull. Her UK tour dates for her Spring 2026 headline tour comprise of:

April 21 Bury St Edmunds – The Apex

April 22 Wolverhampton – KK’s Steel Mill

April 23 Southampton – 1865

April 24 London – West Hampstead Arts

April 25 Aldershot – West End Centre

April 26 Shoreham – Ropetackle Arts Centre

April 28 Sheffield – Yellow Arch

April 29 Manchester – Band on the Wall

April 30 Newcastle – Cluny II

May 1 Glasgow – Cottiers

May 2 Edinburgh – Voodoo Rooms

May 4 Barnoldswick – Music and Arts Centre

For information and tickets please visit: https://www.sarischorr.com/tour