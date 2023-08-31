SAY BONE APPETIT WITH DOG-FRIENDLY TREATS AT THE NORTHUMBERLAND ARMS…

THERE IS no need for guests to leave their four-legged friend behind when they visit the North East-based restaurant, pub and hotel, The Northumberland Arms.

Furry companions are more than welcome at the venue at Felton in Northumberland, whose restaurant even offers a three-course menu for dogs.

Dogs (with their humans’ help) can choose from a range of options on the ‘Doggie Delights’ menu, which is served every day.

To start, pets can tuck into a bowl of crisp pig skin for £3, while more health-conscious pooches can opt for carrot sticks and peanut butter at the same price.

The main menu features British pub classics such as sausage, mash, peas and gravy which costs £5, while dogs with more expensive tastes can enjoy a sliced eight-ounce rump steak for £12.

For any sweet-toothed doggies, The Northumberland Arms offers ice cream for dessert, in flavours of beef dripping or smoked salmon and parsley for £2.

If that isn’t enough to get pooch’s tail wagging, the hotel’s selection of boutique en-suite bedrooms features two dog-friendly rooms as well.

Guests looking to book a stay alongside their furry friend just need to ask for a dog-friendly room upon booking, where they also have the option to add a basket and a welcome pack for an extra charge.

Stuart Young, owner of The Northumberland Arms, said the dog-friendly policy has always been favoured at the venue – as well as being able to offer dog free spaces for anyone who has allergies.

“The Northumberland Arms is set in the idyllic village of Felton, which is surrounded by beautiful countryside perfect for dog walking, so it just makes sense to allow guests to bring their dogs along with them,” said Stuart.

“At the same time there’s also plenty of space for anyone who may suffer from allergies or who would prefer not to be close to dogs to also have an enjoyable time with us.

“Guests love sharing the experience with their pets, the staff love serving the extra visitors, and the dogs always tell us they’re pretty pleased with their stay as well!”

Tables and rooms can be booked now by telephoning 0167 078 7370 or emailing hello@northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk.

For further information please see https://www.northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk/

