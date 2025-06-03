SAY HELLO TO TOP ADELE TRIBUTE AT STACK SEABURN

AN ACCLAIMED tribute act, whose similarity to a musical icon has been praised by the singer herself, is heading to STACK Seaburn this summer.

Adele- The Journey So Far brings to the stage all the well-loved hits made famous by the multi-award-winning star, thanks to performer, Stacey Lee.

Stacey – who was raised yards from Adele in Tottenham, North London – has received the highest praise for her singing by none other than Adele herself.

And now North East audiences can see her talent live at STACK Seaburn on 28 August, with general tickets going on sale this Friday (6 June).

Fans will be able to enjoy all the greatest Adele hits including Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Rolling In the Deep, Someone Like You, Rumour Has It, Hello and the Oscar-winning, Skyfall.

It will also be a great opportunity for people to make an entire night of it and enjoy the numerous food and drink vendors available on site.

Kevin Walker, Entertainment Director at STACK Seaburn said the show was “an incredible and authentic tribute to one of the greatest singers on the planet.”

“For anyone who loves Adele and her music this is a night not to be missed,” he said.

“Stacey has an uncanny resemblance to Adele, so much so that she was handpicked by her to star in Adele At The BBC.

“She’s backed by some incredible musicians and it should make for a memorable evening.”

Tickets for the show cost £9 each plus £1.50 booking fee and can be booked www.stackleisure.com

The website also has details of the full programme of entertainment at STACK Seaburn.