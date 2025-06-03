Sky Glass Air: A Game-Changer in Affordable Smart TV Streaming

June 2025 ushers in a new era of connected home entertainment with the arrival of Sky Glass Air – a sleek, smart, and cost-effective television set that aims to put premium streaming experiences within reach of more UK households.

What Is Sky Glass Air?

Sky Glass Air is the newest addition to Sky’s internet-based TV range, launching on June 10, 2025. It’s a smart TV that doesn’t require a satellite dish or external set-top box – instead, it connects via Wi-Fi and integrates directly with Sky’s cloud-powered streaming platform.

Like Sky Glass and Sky Stream, Sky Glass Air runs on Sky’s own operating system (Sky OS), providing instant access to live TV, on-demand shows, and popular streaming services like Netflix, Discovery+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, and more – all through one interface.

Why Sky Glass Air Stands Out

✅ Affordable Entry Point

Sky Glass Air is priced to be accessible. You can get the 43-inch model for just £6/month over 48 months – that’s £309 outright. Larger models include:

55-inch – £10/month or £509 outright

65-inch – £13/month or £649 outright

This marks a significant reduction in cost compared to previous Sky Glass models, which often included built-in soundbars and more premium build components.

✅ TV & Streaming in One

You don’t need a separate Sky box or dish – just plug in, connect to Wi-Fi, and start watching. You can choose between packages:

Sky Essential TV (£15/month): Includes 100+ Freeview and Sky channels, Netflix (with ads), and Discovery+

Sky Ultimate TV (£22/month): Adds premium Sky entertainment channels like Sky Max and Sky Comedy

Key Specs and Features

Feature Details Display 4K HDR Quantum Dot panel with Dolby Vision Audio 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio (no Atmos) Design Ultra-slim profile in Sea Green, Carbon Grey, or Cotton White Smart Control Hands-free voice control with “Hello Sky” Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1 (x3), USB-C, AirPlay 2 OS Sky OS with seamless integration of TV, apps, and on-demand

Designed for Simplicity and Versatility

Sky Glass Air offers a modern, space-saving alternative to bulky TV setups. It’s ideal for:

Bedrooms or smaller secondary rooms

Guest rooms or rental properties

Budget-conscious households

Anyone who prefers a no-fuss plug-and-play setup

Unlike the original Sky Glass, it does not come with a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, making it a more streamlined device. But thanks to HDMI eARC, users can easily connect external sound systems or soundbars for enhanced audio.

Limitations to Consider

While Sky Glass Air is great for everyday use, there are a few trade-offs:

Gaming: The panel is limited to 60Hz with no support for 4K/120Hz or VRR, making it less suitable for next-gen gaming

Audio: No Dolby Atmos speakers (you’ll need an external system)

Sky Live Camera: Not compatible with Sky Live, the optional camera used for video calls, games, and fitness classes

A Clear Move Toward Streaming-First Living

Sky Glass Air is a clear reflection of how Sky is adapting to changing viewer habits. With more households cutting the cord, avoiding satellite dishes, and leaning into Wi-Fi-first entertainment, this launch demonstrates Sky’s commitment to flexibility and accessibility.

It’s also a timely move, with more consumers prioritising affordability without compromising content variety.

Where to Buy

From June 10, 2025, Sky Glass Air is available through:

Sky.com

Sky retail stores and call centres

Currys (online and in-store) starting June 18, 2025

Final Verdict

Sky Glass Air delivers an impressively well-rounded TV experience for a fraction of the price of most 4K smart TVs – and without needing extra hardware or installations. For many UK households, this could be the most straightforward and cost-effective way to enjoy Sky and streaming in one device.

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV setup, especially in a second room or on a tighter budget, Sky Glass Air may be one of the best new choices of 2025.