School friends’ “pure joy” at surprise Teesside care home reunion

A SURPRISE reunion took place at a Teesside care home between two childhood friends – 28 years and over 5,000 miles from their last time together.

Care assistant Taffy Mutengwa, 41, had just transferred to the Hill Care Group’s Ingleby Care Home, Ingleby Barwick, from Mandale House Care Home, in Thornaby, when he visited to speak with the manager.

During the meeting, he was stunned to see his former school friend, Dereck Mhone, 42, for the first time in almost three decades when he popped in to say goodbye following the end of his shift in the kitchen.

The pair hadn’t seen each other since 1997, when Dereck moved to the UK from Zimbabwe. They first met in 1990, on the first day of Grade One at Avondale Primary School in Harare – and were inseparable throughout their childhood.

Taffy, who had the nickname “Beefy” at school, said: “At first I was in complete shock. Then suddenly the shock turned into pure joy. We both burst out laughing and hugged each other loudly.

“Mike [home manager] just looked at us, completely puzzled, while we were shouting and laughing like children again. It was one of those greatest moments in life.”

Dereck said: “All the memories rushed straight back as soon as I saw Beefy sat in Mike’s office. When I was telling my mum, she was shocked that I still remembered who he was, and all the memories from the school days in Zimbabwe, but they were the good old days.

“When I first came to England, I lived in south London and, remembering Zimbabwe, it felt like two different worlds.

“I was ecstatic seeing Beefy once the penny dropped who he was. It made me smile from ear to ear and I can not wait to catch up over some beers and reminisce even more about our childhood.”

Taffy and Dereck were just five years old when they first met and became instant friends. Taffy recalled: “We were young and energetic and became friends immediately.

“Every morning before assembly, we would play a game called Open Gates. One group had to run across the field while another group in the middle tried their best to tackle anyone who passed.

“It was pure joy running, laughing, falling over, getting covered in dust and getting mucky. By the time we got to assembly, we were out of breath, uniforms a mess and usually greeted by a stern look from the teachers. Those moments were pure magic.”

Taffy moved to the UK with his wife and two daughters in 2023 and began working in the care sector in July 2025. His passion for care began much earlier, however, while volunteering at his father’s GP practice in Zimbabwe.

He said: “Caring is not just a profession for me, it’s my purpose. When I helped my father at his GP practice, I saw the positive impact care, compassion, respect and empathy could make in an individual’s life.

“I made a promise to myself that one day I would dedicate my life to this work. Coming to the UK gave me the chance to live my calling in one of the world’s best healthcare systems.

“I came here not just to earn a living, but to serve, grow, and build a better life for my family. Seeing my old friend Dereck again has been an amazing added surprise.”

Mike English, home manager at Ingleby Care Home, said: “It was such a beautiful moment to see two old friends catching up.

“Initially I didn’t realise that they hadn’t seen each other for such a long time and then to find out their school was in Zimbabwe was incredible.

“I was left wondering how many stars had aligned for the meeting to happen.”