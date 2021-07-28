Expanding Scott Bros has invested £300,000 in a new crushing machine allowing it to boost production of recycled aggregates by detecting damaging ‘heavy metal’.

The family-run company is also currently recruiting six HGV drivers and two fitters as demand for its construction materials continues to rise.

The new jaw crusher allows Scott Bros to process an extra 100 tons of material per day.

Peter Scott, a director of the Stockton-based company said: “We process a lot of construction and excavation waste from around Teesside, an area which has a heavy industrial past.

“As a result, there is quite a bit of rogue metal that often causes serious damage to our current crusher, leading to costly repairs and unnecessary downtime.

“The new jaw crusher contains advanced sensors that detects the presence of damaging lumps of metal which can then be removed, resulting in lower wear rates.

“It’s significantly more reliable than our current machine, which is having to be replaced after just five years.

“This technology will save a great deal of time and means we can process an extra 100 tons of excavation waste per day – allowing us to produce more commercial grade aggregates.”

Earlier this year, Scott Bros expanded its £1m wash plant, which processes the crushed material, to a seven-day operation. It produces high quality course and fine sand, together with three grades of aggregate.

Peter said that the firm is currently recruiting for six HGV drivers and two fitters to keep up with demand for its services.

“It’s a busy time as the region’s economy continues to open up,” he added. “We are supplying materials and equipment to some major construction projects in the North East.”

As well as commercial customers, Scott Bros is also experiencing increased orders for skip hire, screened topsoil, and building materials as householders spend more time to DIY projects in the home and garden.