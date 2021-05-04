Scott Bros has donated more than 40 tons of high-quality compost to help green-fingered Teessiders get the best from their gardens, allotments, and window boxes.

The recycling experts were encouraged by the positive feedback it received after donating a lorry-load of compost during a previous National Gardening Week initiative with Stockton Borough Council.

The family-run Teesside firm has now repeated its donation to help the many gardeners who are busy sowing and growing.

The compost can be collected free, on a first come, first served basis, from the council’s former incinerator site on Haverton Hill Road this week.

Those taking advantage of the offer may well return home with some of their own garden waste, as Scott Bros processes green waste on behalf of several local authorities, including Stockton and Middlesbrough councils.

It is processed at the firm’s site at Norton Bottoms, next to the A19 flyover, where it is shredded to reduce the decomposition time by encouraging microbe movement.

It is then formed into rows on an impermeable surface as part of a process called windrow composting. Once cured, the compost, which meets PAS 100 quality standards, is available to customers through delivery or collection, much of it used in commercial agriculture, landscaping, and the DIY gardening market.

Bob Borthwick, a director at Scott Bros, said: “We are happy to donate a two lorry loads of this high-quality compost which will hopefully encourage more people to take up gardening.

“It also demonstrates our dedication to the circular economy – keeping resources in use for as long as possible – and in this case it’s great for the environment.

“The spring is always a busy time for gardeners, preparing hanging baskets, potting out and improving the quality of their soil, so I’m sure this compost will be most welcome.

“However, I’d ask that the public only take as much compost as they need so it benefits as many people as possible.”