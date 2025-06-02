Scott Mills launches first Mercedes-Benz Vans podcast…for van drivers

Breakfast show DJ launches Under the Bonnet Podcast to support van drivers on the road

Launch episode sees DJ Scott Mills in conversation with BBC Celebrity MasterChef judge Grace Dent discussing their love of service stations

Further episodes see Scott open up about his mental health and discuss the changing face of van drivers over last 30 years

New research from Mercedes-Benz Vans reveals van drivers can judge the mood of the nation by other drivers behaviour and how potholes have beaten football to become driver’s top chat topic

MONDAY 2 JUNE 2025. LONDON, UK: Breakfast show host Scott Mills has launched the UK’s first podcast…for van drivers.

The star has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Vans to launch the Under the Bonnet podcast, a series of 30minute episodes in conversation with celebrities and guests to understand what makes Britain’s van drivers tick.

Scott, 52, whose dad Pete ran a removals company and drove a van, recorded the series in the front of a specially adapted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as he discussed everything from his enduring love of service stations to the changing face of van drivers.

The series, which has been launched to celebrate 30 years of the Sprinter, also delves into findings from the second annual Mercedes-Benz Vans Under the Bonnet report, which shows how van drivers have become a barometer for modern Britain.

The report revealed 84% of drivers said they can sense the mood of the nation by what happens out on the road and the behaviour of fellow road users – while conversations about potholes have overtaken football as the number one ice-breaker when talking to a stranger.

The first episode of the Under the Bonnet podcast sees Scott in conversation with BBC Celebrity MasterChef judge and food critic Grace Dent, who reveals that despite her highbrow image, her guilty pleasure is dining out at a motorway service station.

In the second episode Scott opens up about his own mental health challenges as he talks to van driver David Curtis about the mental load of life on the road. The Mercedes-Benz Van Under the Bonnet report reveals 65% of van drivers have suffered from depression or anxiety.

Under the Bonnet podcast host Scott Mills said: “As a child I spent hours sitting in the front of my dad’s van, so recording a podcast in a Sprinter wasn’t strange for me at all! Having grown up around it, I’ve seen first-hand the invaluable role van drivers play in the UK. I’m proud to bring the Under the Bonnet podcast to the van driver community who work so hard round-the-clock to keep our businesses moving, our shops stocked and our deliveries made.”