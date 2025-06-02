Small size, big reliability: Toyota Aygo and Suzuki Swift named most reliable used superminis by Warrantywise

Warrantywise reveals compact doesn’t have to mean compromised, unveiling the top ten most reliable superminis, with the Toyota Aygo and Suzuki Swift tied in first place, scoring 88.6/100

French cars showcased as four of ten superminis are from the region

Rankings are based on data from Warrantywise’s comprehensive and proprietary Reliability Index, which factors in repair frequency, vehicle age, mileage and labour time

Superminis are still the most popular type of used car in the UK for the second year running, and the second most popular new cars

The rest of the top ten includes: Kia Picanto, Citroën C1, Peugeot 108, Renault Clio, Ford KA, Hyundai i10, Dacia Sandero, the Hyundai i20 and MINI Cooper, respectively

As repair costs continue to rise, and superminis remain a top choice for budget-conscious and first-time buyers, Warrantywise encourages drivers to protect their vehicles with a comprehensive warranty plan

Blackburn, 2 June 2025

The Toyota Aygo and Suzuki Swift are ranked as the most reliable used superminis (using data from 2022-25) according to the leading UK used car warranty provider, Warrantywise.

With superminis continuing to dominate the UK’s used car market, Warrantywise has revealed which models are the most dependable in its latest Reliability Index. The UK’s leading extended car warranty provider has named the Toyota Aygo and the Suzuki Swift as the most reliable used superminis, each earning an impressive score of 88.6/100.

In a used car market shaped by rising costs and ageing vehicles, the supermini class is proving to be a haven for sensible buyers. These small cars offer low running costs, accessible pricing, and, in many cases, impressive longevity. It’s no surprise they remain the UK’s most popular type of used car1, accounting for one in three (32.3 per cent) of all used cars sold in 2024. From first-time buyers to city dwellers and downsizers, superminis are a go-to option for drivers who want dependable transport without the hefty bills – and this new data proves they’re right to feel confident in their choice.

As the second best-selling new car class in the UK2, too, superminis continue to show their strength – and Warrantywise’s Reliability Index now highlights the top ten most reliable models. The rankings are based on the frequency of faults, average age and mileage at the time of repair, and how long those repairs typically take to complete. For consistency, Warrantywise has also categorised the superminis in line with Euro NCAP classifications (The European New Car Assessment Programme)3 – a widely recognised standard across Europe that helps ensure comparisons are made between like-for-like vehicles.

Alongside the Toyota Aygo and Suzuki Swift at the top, the Kia Picanto takes a strong third place with 86.8/100, followed closely by the Citroën C1 (82.8/100) and Peugeot 108 (80.3/100). The Renault Clio also secures joint sixth place with the Ford KA, both scoring a respectable 79/100. In eighth is the Hyundai i10, scoring 78.4/100, followed by the Dacia Sandero in ninth (77.8/100), and in joint tenth are the Hyundai i20 and MINI Cooper, both scoring 75.9/100.

Antony Diggins, Managing Director of Warrantywise, said: “Our latest data backs up what many drivers already know – superminis are one of the safest bets you can make in the used car market. They’re affordable, efficient, and, as our research shows, can be remarkably reliable. At a time when people are being more careful with their money, it’s reassuring to know that you don’t have to spend big to get a dependable car.

“With a number of these superminis not requiring major repairs until they’re nearly a decade old, and many models showing excellent cost-per-mile performance, they are an especially wise buy in today’s market. That said, no vehicle is perfect, and issues can happen, so we always encourage drivers to protect themselves with a comprehensive warranty – especially as labour and parts costs continue to rise.”

What’s especially impressive is how long many of these cars can go before they even need repair. Over 60 per cent of the vehicles in the top ten don’t show any faults until they’re at least eight years old4. Standouts include the Suzuki Swift and the Ford KA, averaging 8.7 years and nine years, respectively, before their first repair. It’s proof that superminis – often seen as entry-level or short-term cars – are more than capable of delivering long-term value.

Top Ten Most Reliable Superminis

Position Models Average Repair

Request Most Expensive Repair Request Overall Score /100 1 Toyota Aygo £420 £1,297 88.6 = Suzuki Swift £784 £3,993 88.6 3 Kia Picanto £438 £2,324 86.8 4 Citroën C1 £673 £2,712 82.8 5 Peugeot 108 £550 £3,546 80.3 6 Renault Clio £721 £4,928 79 = Ford KA £628 £2,430 79 8 Hyundai i10 £855 £3,774 78.4 9 Dacia Sandero £615 £3,217 77.8 10 Hyundai i20 £871 £4,444 75.9 = MINI Cooper £1,118 £9,224 75.9

Of course, no car is immune to problems, and even high performers can hit drivers with an unexpected bill. Warrantywise’s data shows that electrical issues account for over half of supermini repairs, with engine faults making up just over 30 per cent. Repair costs can vary widely, with average bills ranging from £420 up to £1,118, and as high as £1,297 to £9,224, depending on the model and nature of the fault. This data reinforces why an extended warranty makes sense, even when buying one of the most reliable cars on the road.

As fuel prices, environmental considerations, and city living continue to influence car-buying trends, superminis stand out as a smart, future-proof choice for UK motorists. This latest research from Warrantywise helps simplify the decision-making process, arming buyers with real-world reliability data they can trust.

