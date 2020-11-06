Screentime has become a contentious issue for parents across the world, as they battle with their children to cut down on the number of hours they spend on their computers, video game consoles and phones. This has given rise to the debate – is all screentime bad for kids? Or are there indeed some benefits? We’re going to deliver a definitive answer to this question in our article today, so read on if you’re a concerned parent looking for some clarity on the issue.

Impact on Mental Health

Hundreds of psychological studies have been conducted into the impact of screentime on children’s mental health. The conclusion has been resounding. There is a distinct correlation between the number of hours spent looking at a screen and the decline of a young person’s mental health. However, this isn’t necessarily because of the screentime. It’s more to do with how your child is occupying themselves. For instance, excessive consumption of social media might lead them to feel inadequate by comparison to the picture-perfect models on Instagram. Regardless, this is something to be aware of. Fortunately, there are certain phone apps that parents can use to limit their child’s time on social media. It might be worth implementing these measures. Just don’t be too controlling, as this usually leads to children going behind your back and doing the restricted thing anyway.

Validation of Feelings

With this being said, young people can often have their feelings validated by the internet communities they find online. Now that mental health is so prevalent in our society, it has become a hot topic of conversation on forums and social media. In fact, children have been acquiring useful tools and advice from the internet. As mental illness can lead to young people feeling alienated and alone, this knowledge and kinship are invaluable. We shouldn’t hide this topic from children as exposing them to it can help to give them to skills that they need to persevere.

Social and Behavioural Issues

Parents often worry that too much screentime can result in their children becoming socially isolated. If your child neglects to see their friends and struggles with social anxiety or awkwardness, they likely use their computers to escape from their problems. Though this is understandable, it is something they need to overcome. You should support your child with this problem, however – not see screentime as the direct cause. Many parents are also concerned about the relationship between behavioural issues and the number of hours spent glued to a screen. While there is a correlation, this is something which can be corrected with proper intervention.

Communication Tools

As opposed to isolating themselves on the internet, some children actually using their screentime solely for communication and socialisation. After all, that’s the whole point of social media. Messaging friends might also help to promote your children’s literacy skills, too. It’s also a popular activity among young people nowadays to play video games online together. With the coronavirus outbreak preventing them from socialising in person, this has been a very beneficial tool. What’s more, there is evidence to suggest that online communities have helped children with autism to make friends and feel a sense of belonging. By chatting to people with similar interests, their communication skills are developed, too.

Sleep Deprivation

There is no denying the impact that screentime has on our sleeping patterns. For starters, staying on our computers and phones late into the night keeps our brains engaged, when they should in fact be winding down. Also, our screens emit blue light, which suppresses the production of melatonin in our body (the hormone which makes us sleepy). As such, parents should set a definitive time in the evening when their children must come off their phones, computers and video games. It’s a good idea to make use of the ‘night light’ settings on your device. This stops the screen from emitting blue light.

Advancing Education

The most brilliant thing about the internet is the fact it has made education and knowledge more accessible than ever before. Your children can research for their homework without a problem and search for whatever they want to know in an instant. But that’s not all. Pioneers like Al Kingsley are developing technology which can facilitate the process of learning in schools. Not only does this mean that our education system will now be more suited to the digital era but also our existing learning tools will be enhanced. For example, if your kid doesn’t understand a word, then EdTech solutions can provide a child-friendly definition. Screens have essentially revolutionised the way we deliver education. While most children are now back at schools, the education industry massively benefited from EdTech throughout the pandemic.

Effect on Eyesight

It’s well-documented that too much screentime can harm our eyesight. For starters, your children can develop dry and irritated eyes by looking at their phone or computer too much. You tend to blink less when staring at a screen, which results in them not having enough moisture. They might also get eye fatigue from intensely staring at their computer. Eventually, this could cause double-vision, headaches and difficulty concentrating. Having said that, the chances of permanent damage being done to your children’s eyesight are very low. The sensible thing to do is limit their screentime. Vision care experts recommend the following; take frequent breaks from looking at the screen; use lubricant eye drops to reduce dryness; keep an arm’s length away from the monitor; increase the text size to see things more easily, and reduce overhead lighting to minimise the risk of screen glare.

Channelling Creativity

Not only has technology helped with education but also channelling creativity. Children now have artistic freedom and tools in a way that they have never had before. This means their imaginations can run wild. For example, graphic design apps for tablets allow them to colour in and draw whatever they want. Sandbox video games help children to discover an interest in architectural design. Meanwhile, young aspiring authors can find online resources which are useful for cultivating their creative writing skills. The possibilities are limitless. If your child is a creative personality, then they likely use their screentime as a conduit for their imagination.

Detriment to Physical Health

Perhaps the biggest concern surrounding screentime for children is the impact it can have on their physical wellbeing. If your child is too preoccupied with their screen, this could indeed detract from their activity levels. As a parent, it is your responsibility to correct this problem. Once again, this involves limiting how much time your children are allowed on their phones, computers or games consoles. However, don’t just impose this rule and not provide them with alternative entertainment. Instead, we encourage parents to involve themselves with their children’s physical activities. Go on a bike ride together, for example.

Motor Skills and Coordination

Though your children might exercise less because of too much screentime, there is sufficient evidence to suggest that video games can develop their motor skills and coordination. This is because they involve having fast reactions, tracking moving objects, solving puzzles, ectara. Of course, this doesn’t mean screentime can replace actual exercise. But there is certainly value to allowing your children to enjoy themselves on their games.

To conclude, screentime is certainly not all bad. It can become addictive to children, so make sure they don’t have too much of a good thing. Responsible parents should limit screentime and offer alternative entertainment, whilst also recognising the value of technology in developing their children’s minds.