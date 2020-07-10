Series production of SEAT MÓ eScooter125, eKickScooter65 and eKickScooter25 unveiled

SEAT MÓ eScooter125 is an all-electric motorcycle that mates a 9kW motor and 5.6kWh battery to provide up to 77 miles range

Two versions available – one for private buyers and one for fleet and shared operators

SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 is an electric scooter that will change urban mobility with a 40 mile range

eKickScooter65 restricted to 12mph and has two brakes (front electric and rear drum) to maximise safety for users

Vehicles will go on sale in the UK subject to usage legalised as part of Department for Transport trialling rental schemes currently being rolled out

Milton Keynes, 16/06/2020. SEAT is offering new mobility solutions which meet the needs of cities and its residents and commuters, launching three electric urban mobility vehicles: the series production of the SEAT MÓ eScooter125 (electric motorcycle) and the SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 and eKickScooter25 (electric scooter).

Each offers a different approach to mobility, but highlights the changing face of how we travel around cities.

As the Department for Transport begins studies into the feasibility and viability of allowing electric scooters to be used on pavement, cycle lanes and public roads by trialling rental schemes, such as those seen in other European cities, the SEAT MÓ vehicles will be the perfect solution. Subject to successful completion of the trials and being legalised, SEAT will make these vehicles available to purchase across the UK.

The SEAT MÓ eScooter125, the brand’s first all-electric motorcycle, making traversing towns and cities simpler and more convenient. Its advanced electric powertrain better fits a world that is evolving and moving away from the conventional. The SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 is an electric scooter, ideal for the final leg of a journey into a city, that will be used by private users while supporting collaborative and shared mobility.

SEAT MÓ eScooter125

The World Premiere of the SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 shows the brand’s boldness and determination to meet the changing needs of customers as they try to navigate our urban streets. Underneath its compact design is an electric motorcycle created to provide an accessible and convenient method of transportation.

The aesthetic is emboldened by its colour palette, the eScooter125 will be available in three exclusive matte colours: ‘Daring Red’, ‘Dark Aluminium’ and ‘Oxygen White’.

Integrated into its rear wheel is an 9kW electric motor (peak power) – equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle – that produces 240Nm of torque, giving the city electric motorcycle a top speed of up to 59mph (95km/h) and a 0-31mph (50km/h) acceleration time of only 3.9 seconds.

Customers can choose between three driving modes: City, Sport and Eco, as well as a reverse gear to make manoeuvering simpler.

The SEAT MÓ eScooter125 has a range of up to 77 miles (125km) on a single charge of its 5.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack meaning that, based on typical usage levels, the vehicle should only need charging once a week.

The battery can be charged when still in the vehicle at charging stations, or it can also be removed and plugged into a home power socket. The system makes the SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 even simpler for fleet customers, as they can simply swap batteries over to keep the vehicle on the road with minimal downtime.

Practicality isn’t limited to performance and charging times. The SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 also offers enough onboard storage for up to two helmets in the under seat compartment.

In an ever more digitalised and connected world, the SEAT MÓ eScooter125 enables users to track their vehicle using a smartphone app, giving information on position and status updates.

The eScooter125 will also have two USB ports to ensure your phone never runs out of battery if you’re using it for navigation.

Motorsharing

In addition to the SEAT MÓ eScooter125 destined for private users, SEAT MÓ will also offer a specific version for sharing between company employees. The sharing version will build on the key attributes of the private version, with some elements designed for the shared mobility: a top box case to store the helmets and an integrated phone holder.

The sharing version will be available in the exclusive Dark Aluminium matte paint.

SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 and eKickScooter25

As demand for new mobility solutions in crowded cities increases, the SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 offers the possibility of silent, electric progress on a scooter.

The SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 enables longer travel across cities with a 40 mile (65km) range thanks to its 551Wh battery pack and a top speed of 12mph (20km/h). The electric scooter offers a nominal power of 350W, which is enough energy to easily tackle a climbing angle of up to 20 degrees.

Front and rear lights, brake light and side/rear reflectors increase visibility, while, perhaps most importantly, safety is assured with a front electronic and rear drum brake – one of the very few manufacturers to include two brakes on to an electric scooter.

The SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 will be available in an exclusive ‘Daring Red’ matte paint.

In order to offer even more versatility, SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65 will allow user to choose between three driving modes – Eco, Standard and Sport.

In addition to the eKickScooter65, which offers a longer range, SEAT is also offering the eKickScooter25, which has a 12 mile range (25km), ideal for commuters completing the last leg of their journey.

SEAT MÓ eScooter125 (for private customers)

Engine 7kW (9kW Peak Power) Acceleration (0-50km/h) 3.9 Peak torque 240Nm Top speed 95km/h Battery capacity 5.6kWh Urban range Up to 77 miles (125km)



SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65

Nominal power motor 350W Battery capacity 551Wh Top speed 20km/h Urban range 40 miles (65km) Recharge time 6 hours Climbing angle 20 degrees



SEAT eKickScooter25