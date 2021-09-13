A leading supplier of shipping containers has expanded its team with two senior appointments.

Cleveland Containers, which is based in Stockton, has appointed Amy Quinn as head of sales and Matthew Hawkins as financial controller.

The appointments follow a record-breaking year for the firm, in which its turnover increased by 73 per cent.

Managing director Johnathan Bulmer said: “We’ve made these appointments now to strengthen our departments, support the company’s continued expansion and gear us up for further growth.

“Having Amy and Matthew in these roles will improve overall operations across all departments, allow us to provide a better service to our customers and support the introduction of new systems which will help the team work more efficiently.”

Amy, who has worked in manufacturing and distribution sales roles across Europe and Asia for 12 years, will take the reins following the promotion of her predecessor to director, to oversee day-to-day activities of the sales team, develop strategies and work closely with Cleveland Containers’ customer database.

She said: “This is an exciting opportunity to make an impact in a company that is growing rapidly.

“I’m keen to help develop the business by identifying opportunities and building even better relationships with our new and existing customers, ensuring we continue to be the leading supplier of containers in the UK.”

Utilising his previous experience in various positions within finance across the public sector and manufacturing, both nationally and internationally, Matthew will be responsible for management of the firm’s finance function, implementing and improving procedures, and developing the team.

He said: “This is a new challenge for me and a great opportunity to work with a growing, market-leading company which is open to investment and development of staff and systems.

“I’m looking forward to adding value, making an impact and putting processes into place to allow the finance side of the business to move forward.”

Johnathan added: “Amy and Matthew both bring fantastic skill sets and experience with them from different sectors, so their appointments will add strength to the business to keep us moving forward.

“Amy offers a fresh perspective on how to improve sales performance and further train our highly skilled team, while Matthew has brought many new ideas to make accounts more systematic and efficient.”

Cleveland Containers is a leading supplier of shipping containers and site accommodation, which are available for hire or sale and can provide flexible solutions to businesses in a variety of sectors.

The firm has further growth plans in the pipeline and is aiming to recruit another eight to 10 members of staff in the next 12 months, including some in senior positions.

For more information on Cleveland Containers, visit www.clevelandcontainers.co.uk.