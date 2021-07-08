Azets, the UK’s largest regional accountancy and business advisors to SMEs, is pleased to announce a raft of senior promotions in the North East. Andrew Rowe has been appointed Office Managing Partner for Azets in Wynyard while Tom Gale has been promoted to Accounts and Business Advisory Partner.

Angela Ingham and Joanne Ayre have both been promoted to Associate Director in the Audit and Accounts and Business Advisory teams respectively. Azets has also promoted 8 other staff across the North East.

These key promotions demonstrate Azets commitment to growing the business regionally. In the North East, the firm has 8 offices in Alnwick, Crook, Durham, Guisborough, Hexham, Seaton Burn, Sunderland and Wynyard.

Andrew Rowe is a trusted advisor who works in close partnership with a wide portfolio of clients across the region, both large and small, delivering a service that far exceeds traditional accounting. He has a particular expertise in the digital and hospitality sectors. Andrew is also on the board of trustees of the Middlesbrough and Teesside Philanthropic Foundation. Andrew started his career via an apprenticeship scheme with the North East Chamber and is passionate about developing the talent of the next generation. In his new role, he’ll have responsibility for growing the Wynyard office, developing the next generation of talent and the firm’s digital accounting offering.

Based in the firm’s Guisborough office. Tom Gale acts for a wide range of clients, the majority of which are owner managed companies, family run businesses, social clubs, partnerships and sole traders. Tom finds it stimulating dealing with businesses from a wide variety of sectors and takes pride in providing a professional but personal service.

Commenting on the promotions, Joanne Regan, Regional Managing Partner at Azets in the North East said:

“I’d like to congratulate our partners and staff for their very well-deserved promotions. They all bring a wealth of experience to the role and their promotions are testament to their hard work and dedication. Ensuring we continue to develop future leaders demonstrates our confidence in and commitment to the market and these appointments reflect the importance we place on delivering the best service possible to our clients across the region

Azets is growing rapidly and we are creating a wide range of opportunities across the business. We’re investing heavily in the infrastructure and systems that will help our staff flourish in their careers, including the ability to now ‘WFA’ – Work from Anywhere – which is essential as we embrace the hybrid workplace model.

She added: “Azets in the North East recently announced plans to treble the size of the business during the next five years and will be creating around 100 additional jobs. We are actively looking to add talented people to our team in the North East at all levels, from school leavers to partners and everything in between. It is probably now one of the best times to start a career in accountancy and we hope that our focus on staff development will encourage the next generation of talent to join the profession. I am also hopeful that our diverse range of flexible working arrangements, including term-time, part time and reduced weekly hours may encourage others who have had time out from their career to consider taking a step back into the profession.”