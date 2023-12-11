SERIÖS GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR HIRE

Newcastle-based data and test solutions provider, Seriös Group, has revealed the appointment of Michelle Crosby as Operations Manager.

With almost 25 years of experience in tech, Michelle is one of the region’s most senior tech operations specialists. Before joining Seriös Group, Michelle was a Director in EY’s technology consulting practice in Digital and Emerging Technology and has previously worked for IT firm DXC Technology and international computing giant HP.

As part of her new role, Michelle will be focusing on the growth and strategic vision for the business, with her responsibilities including recruitment, financial operations, resourcing, operational improvements, delivery support, compliance, and audits.

Launching only three years ago, Seriös Group has grown at speed, attracting a range of high-profile international clients including Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Sage. The data specialists also provide a bespoke player and opposition analysis data platform solution to Sunderland A.F.C.- and work with both Sunderland A.F.C. and the Newcastle Eagles on energy and space utlisation data initiatives with their data platform Seriös One.

Announcing Michelle’s appointment, co-founder and chief executive, Lee Rorison, said; “Michelle has an incredible track record in digital leadership, organisational strategies, and tech transformation, amongst other skills. We are thrilled to have her on the team at Seriös Group, especially as we move into our next stage of growth.

“As 2023 draws to a close, we’re proud to say that we are on track to grow revenue by 50 per cent this year. We’ve hired 18 new members of the team, taking our overall headcount to 55. Our target is to grow by a further 50 per cent next year, taking on 30 new test and data specialists by April 2025.”

Michelle commented: “After decades of working for large-scale global corporations, I was immediately attracted to the role here at Seriös Group. Being able to bring my years of industry experience and help the business in realising our ambition and growth potential is incredibly exciting.

“I’ve seen Seriös Group grow exponentially over the past three years, which is why I am so pleased to be part of the team and drive forward our strategic vision for further expansion and new project wins.”