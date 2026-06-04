Tortilla launches Summer Edit inspired by one of Mexico’s best-kept culinary secrets – the Caesar salad

Cali Caesar Wraps and Hibiscus Lemonade landing nationwide

Tortilla has launched its new Summer Edit, inspired by one of Mexico’s best-kept culinary secrets – the Caesar salad.

While many people associate Caesar salad with Italy, the iconic dish was actually created by restaurateur Caesar Cardini in Tijuana, Mexico in 1924. Situated on the border between Mexico and California, Tijuana sits at the crossroads of the two cultures that inspire Tortilla’s California-style Mexican food, making the Caesar salad a fitting inspiration for the brand’s latest summer launch.

Inspired by the classic Caesar but given a distinctly Tortilla twist, the new Cali Caesar range features a Cali Caesar Wrap and Cali Caesar Salad. The range combines extra asado chicken, smoky chorizo, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, fresh lime, cos lettuce and Tortilla’s new house-made Cali Caesar dressing.

At the centre of the range is Tortilla’s own Cali Caesar dressing, made fresh in-house every day. Creamy, tangy and savoury, with a subtle smoky finish, it delivers the signature flavour that brings the Cali Caesar menu together.

Joining the line-up is Tortilla’s new Hibiscus Lemonade, a vibrant pink drink blending floral hibiscus and citrus lemon. Designed to complement the Cali Caesar range, it’s a crisp and refreshing addition to the Summer Edit.

To celebrate the launch, Tortilla will take its Summer Edit to the streets of London with a food truck activation on 6 June, handing out around free Cali Caesar Wraps and Hibiscus Lemonade from a fully branded summer truck at Clapham Common from midday.

The launch will also be supported by an exclusive Burrito Society loyalty offer running from 2-9 June, where members can enjoy a free Hibiscus Lemonade when purchasing a Cali Caesar Wrap or Cali Caesar Salad.

James, Food Director at Tortilla, said: “Caesar wraps have become one of the biggest food trends of the year, but what many people don’t realise is that the Caesar salad actually has Mexican roots.

“It was born in Tijuana, right on the border between Mexico and California, so it felt like a natural fit for Tortilla. We loved the story behind it and saw an opportunity to put our own spin on a genuine culinary icon.

“The Cali Caesar range takes everything people love about a classic Caesar and layers in the flavours we’re known for, from smoky chorizo and tortilla chips, to a house-made Cali Caesar dressing.

“Alongside that, we’ve introduced a vibrant new Hibiscus Lemonade to bring a burst of colour and refreshment to the menu. Together, it’s a summer line-up that’s fresh, vibrant and made for the season. We’re really proud of this menu and it’s become a firm favourite with everyone who’s tried it.”