LOCKHEED MARTIN UK AND NORTH EAST MAYOR ALIGN

TO GROW SPACE SECTOR

Lockheed Martin UK is strengthening its commitment to the North East, aligning with the region’s Mayor Kim McGuinness’ plans to deliver jobs for local people and accelerate further growth in the region’s space sector.

The move supports delivery of the North East Mayor’s Local Growth Plan and builds on Lockheed Martin UK’s investment in the region, including its role as a major partner in Northumbria University’s North East Space Skills and Technology Centre (NESST) and plans that could exceed £100m in investment, including proposals for a major new facility at NETPark in County Durham.

The Durham site has already benefitted from investment from the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority (North East MSA). Combined with wider activity, this could generate £3.7bn in GVA and create around 2,000 jobs.

Following a meeting earlier this year in Washington DC, Mayor Kim and Lockheed Martin UK have agreed to a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to align investment, skills development and supply chain growth—bringing a more coordinated public-private approach to regional economic development.

At the heart of the partnership is Lockheed Martin UK’s commitment to building a long-term skills pipeline in the region – and it already started a recruitment campaign across a number of sites, which includes job opportunities available in Newcastle.

Lockheed Martin’s existing range of programmes includes engaging with school children through Space Camp activities and enabling advanced degrees and PhDs—helping to create a workforce ready to contribute to future space missions. The company will also work with New College Durham to support delivery of T-Levels locally as well as providing rewarding career opportunities for veterans.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said:

“North East England has amazing, talented people with a huge amount of experience within advanced manufacturing. We want to harness these skills so that local people can access all the opportunities the growing space sector provides.

“At the same time, we’re working to ensure our young people are engaged and excited about careers in the sector, through space camps, dedicated training and more. I want young people growing up in our region to know that there are rewarding careers available for them right here and the opportunities are endless.

“We are working tirelessly to bring in more investment, create more jobs and deliver more opportunities for everyone in the North East.”

Lockheed Martin UK and the North East MSA will also work with regional partners on targeted programmes to help SMEs access space markets, strengthening the UK supply chain.

It will also engage the next generation through a Space Art Competition, inviting school pupils, college and university students to creatively explore what space means to them. The initiative is intended to run annually, with winning entries exhibited at NESST and the potential for projects to be featured in future space-related activity.

Rod Drury, Vice President of Global Space at Lockheed Martin, said:

“Lockheed Martin UK is committed to playing a long-term role in strengthening the UK’s sovereign space capability. By working closely with the Mayor and North East MSA, we can help grow the industrial base, create new opportunities across the supply chain, and support high-value jobs in the North East.”

For further information about the current vacancies available with Lockheed Martin UK in the region visit our current opportunities and apply now.