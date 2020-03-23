It’s hard to quantify exactly how many people are involved in accidents in the UK each year, but 2018/19 saw a whopping 581,000 individuals sustain a non-fatal injury in the workplace alone.

Of course, not all accidents are created equal, but there’s no doubt that victims require expert and ongoing support in instances where they’ve experienced trauma or a serious injury that impacts on their life going forward (or at least for a brief period of time).

In this post, we’ll look at the key services that you may need to rely on the immediate aftermath of a serious accident or injury.

Occupational Therapists



After an initial period of treatment, you’re likely to return home, at which point your recovery may be monitored by an occupational therapist.

This type of professional can perform a number of key roles during your recovery, particularly in terms of assessing your level of physical function and creating a program that optimises your levels of physical fitness while enabling you to regain as much independence as possible.

Occupational therapists may also recommend changes to your living environment in the case of longer-term injuries, depending on their existing housing and the extent of their ailments.

These individuals can also help with your transition back to work, by enabling you to identify any changed needs that you may have and liaising with employers to implement solutions going forward.

Transportation Services



If an accident leaves you with short or long-term mobility issues, you may also need to rely on a number of public transport options.

Fortunately, there are several options available to people with mobility issues, including wheelchair-friendly buses and trains. You can also hire mobility taxis, which are essentially private hire vehicles that have been modified to allow for greater accessibility and comfort.

As we can see, these options cross the boundaries between public and private transport, although as a starting point we’d always recommend consulting with your local authority to see if you can access affordable providers.

If you’re serious about maintaining your independence, you should inform the Drivers Medical Group of the DVLA of your circumstances and give your consent for the organisation to assess the extent of your injury and potentially provide you with a specialist mobility car.

Medical Negligence Experts



If your injuries have arisen as a result of medical negligence cases or an accident where somebody else is liable, you may be eligible for apply for compensation.

This can cover any costs associated with your recovery, while also easing your financial burden in the case of lost earnings.

However, it can be hard to know where to turn in this instance, particularly with the NHS so stretched and seemingly unable to provide victims with the information and the clarity that they need to determine their next course of action.

Fortunately, you can liaise with medical negligence who will listen to your circumstances and guide you through the recovery process, while providing a free consultation pertaining to any future compensation claim.