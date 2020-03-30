Vertu Motors is opening the vast majority of service departments to ensure that key workers and vehicles critical to the country during the pandemic can continue their vital work.

Service departments at Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Vauxhall and Peterlee Hyundai and Vertu Honda Sunderland will all be open.

Anyone classed by the government as a keyworker, or vehicles such as utilities, emergency services and food and necessary goods distributors will be able to access servicing and repairs. Where possible this will be extended to vulnerable people who need to stay mobile.

Robust hygiene and social distancing procedures remain in place to protect customers and colleagues, which include thoroughly cleaning the control surfaces of all vehicles before and after handover.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “Although our dealerships are temporarily closed for vehicle sales and routine servicing and repairs, like many businesses we are doing what we can to assist key workers, the most vulnerable and crucial logistics. The dealerships are providing servicing and repairs to keep these people in Sunderland and the surrounding area on the road.”

For further information or to book an appointment call the relevant numbers – please respect the category of people this service is available to support.

Bristol Street Key Worker Hotline –0330 1781813

Vertu Honda Key Worker Hotline – 0330 1781814

Farnell Land Rover Key Worker Hotline – 0330 1781815

Farnell Jaguar Key Worker Hotline – 0330 1781816

Vertu Mercedes-Benz Key Worker Hotline – 0330 1781817

Vertu Toyota Key Worker Hotline – 0330 1781818

Vertu Volkswagen Key Worker Hotline – 0330 1781819

Hereford Audi Key Worker Hotline – 0330 1781820

Macklin Motors Key Worker Hotline – 0330 1781821