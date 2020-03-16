Samantha Stanfield is only in her first year of studying Nursing at the University of Sunderland, but she is already demonstrating her caring attitude.

The 31 year old was shopping in a supermarket near her home in Stanley, County Durham, when she spotted an older man struggling among a throng of panic shoppers.

Realising he was in distress, the student asked the pensioner if he was ok and if she could help.

The man explained he had come shopping because he was worried there would be no food left and, since he was his poorly wife’s only carer, he felt a responsibility to make sure she was ok.

Samantha said: “I could feel the tears welling up in my eyes, so I said I would help him.

“He explained to me that his niece normally does the shopping for them but she lives more than an hour away and when people started panic buying he wanted to come out and make sure there was enough food for his wife.

“I went around with him and got everything on his list and then helped him pack up his bags. I put him in a taxi and told the taxi driver to help him unload the bags into his house. Then I went back and did my own shopping.”

Samantha, who started the Adult Nursing Practice programme in September, said: “After I got home I put a little bit out on Facebook about what had happened and had an amazing response.

“People were just saying how we have to be kind and all help each other during this time, and that’s the message I want to get across.”

As a result of Samantha’s kindness others are now starting to pull together packages for neighbours and friends who may be forced to self-isolate in the coming days and weeks.

Samantha added: “He was a man in his 80s and he was in need so I did what anyone would have done, and helped him.”