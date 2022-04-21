An experienced and award winning website expert has launched a unique new service to support WordPress website users in the North East.

Jackie Latham, owner of Jackdaw Web Design, is opening up her expertise offering coaching sessions to assist others using the platform who may have struck an unsolvable problem, dead-end or who just want to improve their own skills.

Ideal for individuals who look after their own or clients’ websites, for those who look after their employers websites, marketing departments and those who are taking over a website from others and can’t find their way around, the sessions last an hour each and cost just £55.

Delivered on zoom to individuals or multiple people, the sessions are recorded so that they can be replayed time and time again. Jackie, who has been voted in the top three web designers in North Tyneside said:

“Many people either hit sticking points or don’t use WordPress to its best, and they get confused by the amount of information on the internet. Sometimes a problem can be simple or sometimes more complex, but either way having that human touch to help you rectify it is all that people need.

“Many people go on training courses but get tied in circles and forget the training over time. My coaching offer is jargon free and you can share the recording around your team, but the real beauty is that the training is bespoke to your specific needs as and when you need it, so is completely current!”

Covering off WordPress basics, good design, security, plugs in, widgets, content, html, terms and conditions, privacy policies, responsiveness to devices, online shops and more, the coaching can also look at imagery and accessibility to get the most out of your site.

Jackie offers a free discovery call first so she understands your issues to ensure that she structures the coaching right for you – you then pick the topics and can concentrate on one or numerous niggles, whatever you need to get your website performing to its best!

Clare of Salad and Ketchup recently used Jackie’s coaching service. She said:

“Very helpful, professional service. Jackie tailored her training to exactly what I needed, and I learnt a lot. I look forward to working with her again in the future”

For more information please visit https://jackdawwebdesign.co.uk/wordpress-training/ where you can book your discovery call and find out more about the service