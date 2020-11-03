Northumbria University’s reputation for excellence in nursing is being recognised at a national level after being shortlisted for a record seven titles in the annual Student Nursing Times Awards.

The awards highlight excellence in education across all specialities of nursing, as well as congratulating the universities, lecturers, practice supervisors, trusts and other organisations that support student nurses on their journey.

The University is up for the Nurse Education Provider of the Year (Pre-registration) and has two nominations for the Nurse Education Provider of the Year (Post-registration). The first is for Northumbria’s work in supporting organisations with the continuing professional development of their workforces and the second is for the University’s Return to Practice programme, which supports former nurses and healthcare practitioners back into the workplace.

Children’s Nursing student Mollie Tose is a finalist for both the Student Nurse of the Year (Children) title, and the Mary Seacole Award for outstanding contribution to diversity and inclusion.

She is described by her tutor as an exceptional student who “epitomises the energetic, reflective student that makes genuine change, increases awareness and ultimately improves the care and quality of life for children and young people.”

The University’s work with other organisations in the region is also under the spotlight. Northumbria is shortlisted for the Partnership of the Year award for its work with the Great North Children’s Hospital and Newcastle University Medical School. The Joint Paediatric Simulation Group enables children’s nursing students and third year medical students to work together in a simulated learning environment that uses different case scenarios to develop their learning and enhance their skills.

It is also up for the Student Placement of the Year title, for work with Ward 46 at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, recognising the success of encouraging students on placement to take ownership of their learning.

The Student Nursing Times Awards will be announced during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday 27 October.

In related successes, a partnership with the Marie Curie Hospice and Dr Annette Hand have both been shortlisted for Nursing Times Awards which will be held in the coming weeks.

Dr Hand is leading research at Northumbria into the best ways to respond to the care needs of people with Parkinson’s, for both individuals and their families and carers.

Alongside her role at the University, Dr Hand is also a nurse consultant in Parkinson’s, running Northumberland’s clinics, and is the national clinical lead for nursing within the Parkinson’s UK Excellence Network. She is shortlisted for the Nurse Leader of the Year title.

The University’s partnership with the Marie Curie Hospice Newcastle is up for the Best Workplace for Learning and Development (under 1,500 nursing staff) title.

The organisations work together to provide a professional learning programme for hospice staff which includes simulation-based education with an aim of improving patient care and safety and also ensuring that research for practice is embedded into care.

Dr Andrew Melling, Acting Head of the Department of Nursing, Midwifery and Health at Northumbria University said: “This recognition is a true testament to the inspirational work of staff, students and our practice partners, who work incredibly hard to deliver the best they possibly can.

“In a year when our nursing students, staff and partners have gone above and beyond to support the frontline effort, we are delighted to be recognised for excellence in such a variety of specialisms.”

Northumbria offers programmes covering children’s, adult, mental health and disability nursing and is ranked 11th within the UK for nursing and midwifery according to the Complete University Guide.