Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued: What You Need to Know Now

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Effect: Met Office Urges Caution

As of Thursday 18 July 2025, the Met Office has issued a yellow severe thunderstorm warning across multiple UK regions, with a particular focus on southern England, the Midlands, and eastern parts of Wales. The warning is in place until 23:59 BST and is expected to bring intense lightning, torrential rain, strong gusts, and possible flash flooding.

What Is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning?

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when atmospheric conditions are likely to produce frequent lightning strikes, heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and in some cases hail. These storms can cause travel delays, power outages, infrastructure damage, and dangerous flash floods, particularly in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

Regions Under Threat

As of now, the following regions are under heightened risk:

South West England – including Bristol, Somerset, Devon, and Cornwall

South East England – including London, Kent, Surrey, and Sussex

Midlands – especially Birmingham, Coventry, Leicester, and Nottingham

Wales (Eastern Areas) – particularly Monmouthshire, Powys, and Wrexham

The Met Office has warned that isolated but intense storm cells could develop quickly, producing 20–40mm of rainfall in under an hour, which increases the threat of urban flash flooding and disrupted travel.

What to Expect

⚠️ Potential Impacts Include:

Flooded roads and public transport delays

Power outages due to lightning strikes or fallen trees

Surface water flooding in low-lying and urban areas

Damage to buildings from wind or hail

Disruption to outdoor events and activities

Stay Safe: What You Should Do During a Thunderstorm

If you’re in an area affected by the severe thunderstorm warning, follow these essential safety tips:

1. Stay Indoors

Avoid unnecessary travel. Stay indoors and keep away from windows, especially during lightning and strong winds.

2. Avoid Using Electrical Devices

Unplug sensitive electronics and avoid using wired phones or devices during a storm due to the risk of lightning strikes.

3. Secure Outdoor Items

Bring in or tie down garden furniture, bins, or loose materials that could be blown away.

4. Never Drive Through Floodwater

Only a few inches of water can stall a car or sweep it away. Turn around, don’t drown.

5. Monitor Weather Updates

Stay informed by following official channels such as the Met Office app, local authorities, and weather bulletins.

Emergency Services on High Alert

Local councils and emergency services have activated storm contingency plans, including:

Extra flood patrols in vulnerable areas

Sandbags being distributed in some communities

Temporary road closures if flooding occurs

Evacuation planning for mobile home parks or at-risk communities

Public Transport Delays Expected

National Rail has issued advisories across affected routes. Commuters should check for delayed or cancelled services, particularly across southern rail lines and Midlands commuter networks. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and check the Highways England website for live updates.

How to Prepare Your Home for Severe Weather

If your area is under the warning zone, consider these quick preparations:

Charge mobile phones and power banks

Move vehicles away from trees

Elevate important belongings above ground level if in a flood-risk zone

Prepare an emergency bag with water, flashlights, and basic medical supplies

How Long Will the Storm Last?

The current Met Office forecast suggests that thunderstorms will continue into the late evening, with some lingering instability overnight. Conditions should begin to ease by Friday morning, though scattered showers and breezy spells may persist in some areas.

Is Climate Change Making UK Storms Worse?

Meteorologists point to increasing instances of short, high-intensity weather events as part of a wider trend attributed to climate change. The warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, which can result in heavier and more frequent thunderstorms, particularly in summer months.

Conclusion: Stay Alert and Stay Safe

With severe thunderstorms set to impact large parts of the UK, it’s essential to remain cautious and alert. This is not just typical summer rain — these storms carry real risks to public safety and infrastructure. Follow official advice, check local weather apps regularly, and ensure your home and travel plans are secure.

For live updates, visit the Met Office website or tune into your local radio or television stations.