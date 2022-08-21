Hamburg, August 16, 2022 – gamigo is happy to announce that the Free For All PvP event for fantasy MMORPG Shaiya will get a significant update.

The Free For All (FFA) event, introduced in February, takes place on a specific map called The Void. Now, based on the feedback and suggestions of the Shaiya players, gamigo adds several new functionalities to this mode:

Players can either enter alone or as a group of up to seven members. They will stay with their party until the end.

FFA will be available at different and new times – Battles will now take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, or Sundays

New maps will be added to FFA

If characters are level 80, Azzin will still transport them to the event map once the FFA event is running. As a level 15, 30, or 60 character, the Travel Agents will move them to the event which will take place on the respective Desert Spa map.

To make things a little bit more… thrilling, names, ranks and costumes will not be visible anymore to anyone outside of the party!

Dispel potions can now be used infinitely – so that players will not run out of juice in the middle of a battle.

Players are now able to accept multiple quests asking to defeat enemies and they will all count at the same time!

Many other player suggestions were added to the event and are accessible starting today. Are you ready?

