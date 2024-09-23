Shame Specialist Takes Groundbreaking Work Forward with Veterans Charity 

North Shields-based psychosexual therapist and PhD researcher, Lisa Etherson, has teamed up with Dudley based Forward Assist, a veterans’ charity, to tackle the complex and often overlooked issue of shame. Lisa’s pioneering “Shame Containment Theory” provides a new framework for understanding and working with shame, offering a practical model for practitioners across various fields, including therapy, coaching, and social work.

Lisa has spent several years researching shame and has had her work published academically. Her Shame Containment Theory integrates different concepts of shame, offering a unique approach that not only helps individuals understand shame but also provides a structured method for working with it. Unlike previous models, Etherson’s theory focuses on changing one’s relationship with shame rather than merely trying to eliminate or heal it.

“Shame is one of the most painful emotions we experience,” she explains. “It’s more than just feeling bad; it’s a protective mechanism that keeps us aligned with social norms. But because we don’t talk about it, we often misunderstand it. My theory offers a way to not only understand shame but to work with it in a therapeutic setting.”

Lisa’s innovative work has already attracted widespread interest, particularly among therapists, social workers, and even corporate professionals. The Shame Containment Theory is making waves across various sectors, as it addresses an emotion that touches everyone, whether in personal relationships, workplaces, or therapeutic contexts.

In an exciting development, Lisa is collaborating with Forward Assist, a charity that supports military veterans, to apply her shame theory to a particularly vulnerable group – veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma. The charity’s CEO, Tony Wright, founded Forward Assist in 2011, focusing on veterans who have fallen through the welfare cracks, often struggling with issues like trauma, isolation, and criminal justice involvement.

As a qualified registered social worker with over 40 years’ experience working in the sector, Wright’s charity has recently turned its attention to the often-hidden issue of military sexual trauma, a subject rarely discussed among veterans, particularly men. “When I came across Lisa’s work on shame, I knew immediately that this could be transformative for the veterans we work with,” Wright says. “Shame is one of the key reasons many of our clients remain silent about their experiences, especially male veterans.”

The collaboration aims to help veterans who have been trapped in a cycle of shame, unable to talk about their trauma or seek the help they need. By integrating Lisa’s theory into their programs, Forward Assist is breaking new ground in providing a path for veterans to confront their shame and begin the healing process.

“Men, in particular, are less likely to talk about military sexual trauma, making it a hidden and voiceless population,” says Wright. “Lisa’s work offers a way to break that silence.”

“I’m confident that this partnership represents an important step forward in addressing the mental health challenges facing veterans, especially those dealing with the lasting effects of trauma. Through my work, I hope that veterans will not only gain a better understanding of their shame but will also be equipped with the tools to manage and overcome it,” said Lisa.