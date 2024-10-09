Sharon’s Love of Blyth is the Business

Occupational Psychologist Turned Copywriter: Helping Blyth Businesses Succeed—One Mind at a Time

Sharon Jones, a Blyth resident with a background in psychology, is making a significant impact by offering professional copywriting services to help businesses grow and thrive.

Having recently moved to Blyth, Sharon quickly fell in love with the town and is now passionate about supporting its businesses through her expertise in communication and business development.

With a master’s degree in occupational psychology, Sharon has a solid foundation in understanding the needs of businesses and their clients. Her career includes extensive experience in management and leadership, which she now channels into helping businesses with strategic copywriting to improve their customer outreach. Sharon officially launched her copywriting business this year after undergoing retraining in 2023, which also allowed her to be more flexible in supporting her young autistic daughter.

Sharon works closely with local businesses, not just from her home but by meeting with them in person to understand their unique challenges and offer tailored solutions. She explains, “What I love about Blyth is the sense of community. I’ve met a lot of businesses, like mine, that are relatively new or pushing hard to succeed. I want to help them grow, and copywriting is just one way to do that.”

Since relocating to Blyth in 2020 to be closer to the coast, Sharon has developed a deep affection for the town. “It’s a beautiful place with a rich history, stunning architecture, and such warm people. It’s filled with potential,” she shares. Sharon envisions Blyth becoming a hub for local businesses to prosper and aims to help put the town on the map with her copywriting services and business support.

In addition to her one-on-one work with clients, Sharon is exploring opportunities to bring networking events to Blyth. She hopes these events will provide an informal space for business owners to collaborate and share ideas. “Even just a simple gathering where business owners can have a coffee, and chat could help us all grow together.”

Sharon is hoping to talk to local ‘movers and shakers’ about launching a community-driven Facebook page, tentatively called For the Love of Blyth, where residents, visitors, and businesses can share positive experiences about the town. The aim is to create a space where people can highlight the beauty of Blyth and promote local businesses in a constructive and uplifting way.

Julie Summers from Blyth Town Council said: “ The Town Council welcomes all new businesses to the town and wishes Sharon the best of luck in her business,”

Sharon’s passion for helping businesses thrive is evident. “When I look at a business, I see the whole picture. It’s not just about copywriting; it’s about understanding their goals, their customers, and how to help them grow sustainably,” she says. “I hope that my unique blend of business psychology and hands-on experience is helping me to make a real difference in Blyth.”