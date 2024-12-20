Shaun Leads From the Front

Shaun West, a former British paratrooper and close protection expert, from Cleadon, South Tyneside has transformed his career from protecting high-profile clients to coaching businesses on how to navigate challenges and thrive. However, Shaun’s greatest personal challenge wasn’t on the battlefield or in hostile environments — it was standing in front of an audience.

“As a child, I had an intense fear of public speaking. Even during my military career, I would have chosen standing facing the Taliban over speaking to a room full of people,” Shaun admits.

Determined to overcome this fear, Shaun took deliberate steps to conquer it. Joining Toastmasters, a global organisation that helps individuals improve their public speaking and leadership skills, he honed his ability to articulate ideas under pressure. Each session chipped away at his anxiety, leading him to set an ambitious goal: delivering a TEDx talk.

After submitting numerous applications across Europe, Shaun was invited to speak at TEDx Viikki, Helsinki in October. His talk, covering military lessons for business success, drew on his military experiences to share three key principles for success: taking decisive action, building a strong community, and cultivating a committed mindset.

“Public speaking is like jumping out of a plane,” Shaun explains. “When the red light is on, your nerves build. But when the green light comes, you must leap into the unknown and trust your preparation. That’s what I did on stage in Helsinki.”

The response to Shaun’s TEDx talk was overwhelmingly positive. “The feedback was incredible. To stand alongside speakers from around the world and share my story was both humbling and empowering. It proved to me that fear can be conquered with commitment and practice,” Shaun said.

Now the founder of Mission Paratus, a business coaching and consultancy firm inspired by the Parachute Regiment’s motto, Utrinque Paratus (“Ready for Anything”), Shaun is passionate about helping businesses adapt, grow, and thrive. Drawing from his military career and years of experience in high-stakes environments, Shaun helps companies develop the resilience, discipline, and leadership needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Mission Paratus specialises in offering tailored programmes that equip business leaders with practical tools for overcoming challenges, improving decision-making under pressure, and fostering cohesive, high-performing teams. Shaun also works directly with individuals, coaching them to build confidence, embrace calculated risks, and achieve their full potential.

Looking ahead, Shaun is set to expand his impact through a forthcoming book, The Tactical Advantage, and plans to deliver workshops and seminars across the UK and Europe. His goal is to empower as many businesses as possible to be “ready for anything.”

For those looking to learn more about Shaun’s journey or seeking guidance in building a resilient and successful business, Shaun can be contacted via his website at www.missionparatus.com.