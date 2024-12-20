New Woodland Set To Grow At Former County Durham Surface Mine Site

A new 18-hectare woodland is set to be created on the site of a former County Durham surface mine.

North East employer Banks Mining has been working on the landscaping and aftercare of its former Bradley site, which sits off the A692 between Leadgate and Dipton, since mining and restoration work was completed three years ago.

The family-owned firm has enhanced the original restoration plan to include the planting of 36,000 new trees and shrubs on the site, 93% of which will be broadleaf trees.

Pedunculate oak, sessile oak, hazel, cherry, crab apple, silver and downy birch will all be included in the new woodland.

New footpaths are being created to maximise public access to the site and will run alongside the others across the site that have been reinstated as part of the restoration process.

Specialist contractor Tilhill Forestry has already been carrying out preparatory work on the site in advance of planting starting early in the new year.

The woodland project has been brought forward with the support from the Bradley Liaison Committee, made up of members of Durham County Council, local groups and residents, and the England Woodland Creation Offer administered by the Forestry Commission.

Louise Harrison, project manager at Banks Mining, says: “The aftercare period of our mining projects is just as important as all the other elements, and we’ve had a dedicated team of aftercare specialists working at the Bradley site over the last three years to deliver a range of landscape benefits.

“Planting this new woodland will enhance the long-term biodiversity benefits we can provide and will add additional wildlife habitats to the site while also providing more opportunities for local people to enjoy it for leisure purposes.

“We’re very grateful to the Bradley Liaison Committee, Durham County Council, Tilhill Forestry and the Forestry Commission for their support in bringing these plans to fruition.

“Everything is in place for us to be able to make swift progress with the planting, and we’re excited to see this valuable new community asset taking shape in the new year.”