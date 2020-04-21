A short film put together by Willington film producer Dean Midas has now hit 20K views on Facebook.

Not bad for a short film put together on a minimal budget.

Valentine’s Eve is about a local legend that returns to West Manor (The Manor House Hotel, West Auckland)

Dean said, “We are over the moon with the response to the film and once we can start filming again, work will begin on the next Rag Dolly film”

Dean had loads of help with filming locations from local hotels and restaurants, including The Quarry Burn, Hunwick, The Park Head Hotel, Bishop Auckland and The Manor House Hotel, West Auckland.