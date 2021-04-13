Are you looking for the best laptops in the UK? If you are a first-time laptop buyer, it is important to know which operating system suits you. Whether you need a laptop for basic computing needs or professional work, making the right choice is important. When it comes to operating systems, both macOS and Windows are great. These have their own fan following. But there is a never-ending debate on which one is the best: MacBook Pro or Windows Laptop?

Window laptops are more affordable and available in different specifications. On the contrary, Apple laptops are expensive and popularly known for their portability and compact design. Some factors can help decide which one is more suitable for you.

Buying a brand new laptop can be super-costly. This is where a refurbished laptop comes in handy if you have a limited budget. Do you want to buy a MacBook Pro at an affordable price? A reconditioned Apple MacBook Pro is a way to go.

What is a refurbished laptop?

Many people believe refurbished devices as damaged ones. But this is not the case with these devices. Refurbished laptops are returned to the retailer or manufacturer due to several reasons. It could be for any defect found in the device by the user. As a result, such a laptop is properly examined and tested by professionals to repair or replace any defective component. Once the defective component is replaced during the refurbishing process, the manufacturer or retailer sells it again in the market. It becomes fully functional and looks brand new. The benefit of buying a reconditioned laptop is the price. It comes at an affordable price, which makes it the best choice for students and middle-income people. Most importantly, a reliable seller in the UK also offers an extended warranty on such laptops. What else are you looking for?

The benefits of buying a refurbished laptop are obvious. It is a cost-effective option without compromising on quality and reliability. You do not have to spend thousands of dollars on a brand new MacBook Pro when you can buy a refurbished MacBook pro at an affordable rate. Such a device offers high-performance and ultra-portability. However, it is important to buy a renewed device from a reputable seller.

Difference between a MacBook Pro and a Window Laptop

There are some key factors that can influence the decision of buying the best laptop in the UK. When choosing between Apple laptops or Windows laptops, always consider the important factors. Let’s take a look at some of the vital factors you should keep in mind while making a purchase.

Price

Price is the most important factor that you should consider when looking for the refurbished laptops in the UK. Determine how much you can invest in a laptop? The budget can be too high or too low. Depending on your budget, you can explore suitable options. You, of course, want to buy a high-quality device at an affordable price. This is where Windows laptops take an edge over Apple laptops. Apple laptops are costly as compared to Windows laptops.

Specs

Looking for a reconditioned laptop to buy? You should never overlook the specifications of the device. When it comes to hardware, Apple laptops are second to none. Window laptops are cheap, but Apple laptops come with the latest specs and advanced features. So investing in a refurbished MacBook Pro is worth your money. With a slim and sleek design, an Apple device can perform quickly and efficiently.

Model options

When it comes to Windows laptops, there are endless options in the market. All the brands (of course except Apple) manufacture their laptops with the Windows operating system. Some of the popular brands include Dell, HP, Lenovo and ASUS. They want to cater to the needs of the customers. For that reason, there are a variety of model options for Windows laptops. On the other hand, there are only a few options for Apple laptops in the market.

Upgradability

There is no match for Windows laptops when it comes to upgradability. Apple laptops have premium hardware with the latest specs and features. But you are limited to some hardware options in the case of MacBook. On the other hand, Windows laptops are upgradable to a range of options. Such upgrades can improve the speed, performance and storage of your device.

Windows Laptops

Let’s take a look at our top 3 picks of Windows laptops.

Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X230

Looking for the best remodeled laptop available at a reasonable price? Look no further than the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X230 as it offers high performance and reliability. This reconditioned device is a good value for money. With excellent specs and features, it can last for years to come. It has 16GB RAM and 512GB HDD storage. What makes it special? It has a large, high-resolution display and a very responsive keyboard. Everything is up to the mark with this refurbished device.

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G2

With HP EliteBook x360, you can do multiple tasks at one time. It is a perfect laptop for basic computing needs as well as routine office work. This device has large storage and a powerful operating system. There is no need to use external storage. It has a long-lasting battery that also lowers power usage. It is one of the best reconditioned laptops for anyone wishing to buy an affordable device. Most importantly, the hardware is very durable.

Refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G3

There’s no wonder why many people prefer buying HP laptops. They offer excellent reliability, high performance and ultra functionality. This popular brand never stops to amaze users all over the world. The refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G3 is a reliable and powerful machine. It can load programs within milliseconds. You can perform your daily tasks quickly without any lag. This laptop has a large capacity of 256GB. If you need a reliable computer then this reconditioned laptop is a perfect choice.

Apple Laptops

Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro A1286

Are you looking for a budget-friendly Apple device? This Apple MacBook Pro A1286 is an ideal choice. It is a high-quality refurbished device that offers functionality and reliability. The excellent specs of 8GB RAM and 1Tb hard drive make it second to none. It is a powerful machine that can help perform daily tasks quickly. This reconditioned laptop looks brand new both in terms of condition and performance. It is a good value for money that can last for years to come. It is a great alternative to buying a brand new Apple product (which will be expensive of course).

Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro A1278

Nothing can please you more than watching your favorite TV shows on a high-resolution screen. A large display (13 inches) of the refurbished Apple MacBook pro A1278 makes it very popular in the market. It offers top-class specs and that’s too for a reasonable price tag. Apple products are well-known for their slim and sleek design. This recondition laptop has a compact and stylish design, which makes it ideal for you. Most importantly, it is made of premium quality materials that give it a sturdy yet lightweight feel. It is easy to use and very comfortable to carry.

It is one of the finest refurbished laptops available in the market. Investing in such a device is worth your money. The brain does not drain quickly and can last longer at one go.

Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro A1502

Like any other Apple product, this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro A1502 has everything to offer. From a spotless condition to high-performance and reliability, everything is up to the mark. A high-resolution retina display is a huge plus. It has a 13-inch display that can give you an exceptional experience of watching movies and playing games. It is one of the best laptops in the market when it comes to upgradability. This refurbished device is ideal for everyone wishing to buy an Apple product. It offers the high-quality and mind-blowing performance you can ever wish for.

Where Can You Buy Refurbished Laptops in the UK?

Rebox-IT is the leading supplier of the refurbished devices here in the United Kingdom. With years of combined experience, they have been providing the best reconditioned laptops to potential buyers in the UK. Some factors play a vital role in their success, such as:

Huge variety of laptops

They understand every customer has different needs depending on their budget. For that reason, they provide a variety of laptops on our platform. You can buy refurbished laptops of the highest quality. Whether you want to buy an Apple product or HP, you can find laptops from the top manufacturers on our platform. Moreover, their products come in a range of specs so you can buy one that is more suitable.

Affordable price

At Rebox IT, they only sell the highest quality of products. When it comes to buying laptops, many people prefer buying an affordable one. This is where reconditioned devices are the best choice. Theit refurbished laptops are high-performance machines available at affordable prices. Company offers better rates as compared to its competitors.

Warranty

By offering an exclusive 2 year warranty on the UK market of refurbished laptops, Rebox IT gives peace of mind to the customers. It helps them to file a claim if there is any defect or issue in the device.

Conclusion

It is always overwhelming to choose between Apple and Windows products. However, determine your budget that can help make the right decision. It’s important to know about your needs at the same time. Both of the operating systems are popular and have a huge fan following. Make sure to choose one that suits your computing needs.

If you are already an Apple user, MacBook is an ideal choice. It offers seamless interactivity with the iPad and iPhone. Such laptops have a slim and sleek design. A powerful operating system allows you to perform even heavier tasks without any lag.

On the other hand, a Windows laptop is a budget-friendly pick. If you are tight on a budget and want to save chunks of money then go for a refurbished Windows laptop. Such laptops have affordable prices and offer ultra-reliability. Most importantly, you can upgrade them to the latest specs. These laptops offer so many benefits to the users.

Buying a refurbished laptop can help save enough money without compromising on the quality and performance.