Show Home for Everyone Set to be Unveiled This Weekend in Eaglescliffe

Interior style icons and rail enthusiasts alike are set to be wowed by the unveiling of a new show home in the village of Eaglescliffe this weekend.

Leading housebuilder Miller Homes will open the door to its four-bedroom Pearwood style of home, and to celebrate is putting on an event for everyone who visits, Pearwood Gardens off Durham Lane, during the 15th and 16th July.

“Unveiling a new show home is always a proud occasion for the team and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors over the weekend and thereafter,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “During the weekend there will be an opportunity to win a £500 interiors hamper from Strickland and Holt in Yarm, a £150 restaurant voucher, and Fizz on the Tyne will be there on Saturday to provide complimentary drinks, snacks and Miller Homes cupcakes.”

The home, which has been styled by Haus Interiors has embraced the natural woodland surrounding the development.

The scheme brings a stylish, yet homely feel to the entire house with a particularly appealing family dining and seating area leading to the rear garden, ideal for busy family life or entertaining.

With a light colour palette, accents of burnt orange, navy, soft blues, greens and brass accents are woven across the home to give a cohesive feel, whilst each individual room is subtly different. Bedroom four gives a nod to the proximity of Allens West rail station with a train themed scheme.

“This is a wonderfully spacious home, and it has been perfectly styled by our interior design team to evoke the feelings of a welcoming and well-dressed home,” said Donna.

Pearwood Gardens is situated in a quiet residential area on the edge of Eaglescliffe but benefits from being just one mile away from the lively market town of Yarm with its wonderful range of local amenities. For those commuting across the region and beyond, it is also just two miles from the A66.

One hundred, energy efficient three- and four-bedroom homes will be available over the course of the development.

Homes currently available range from a three bedroom ‘Overton’ style of home priced from £200,000 to the four bedroom ‘Brantham’ priced from £363,000.

To find out more about Pearwood Gardens visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/allens-west.aspx

