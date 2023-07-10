Investment drives further growth and new jobs for Tees Valley security firm

Next Level Security Services (NLSS) is expanding again with the creation of 55 jobs after winning new work worth almost £5million. It further cements NLSS’s position as the one of the top security services in the UK.

Headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees and with offices in Leeds, Glasgow, and a new office in Warrington set to open, NLSS has secured a six figure second round of funding from NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital and is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

NLSS was established in 2015 and currently employs 204 people. It specialises in the provision of all aspects of security from security guarding, access control, key holding and response, CCTV, close protection operative and consultancy services. NLSS customers also benefit from improved communication services thanks to a unique NLSS Security App.

Derek Laird, Managing Director at Next Level Security Services explained: “I’m thrilled with the success we’ve been experiencing at NLSS. We believe we’re the biggest and most sustainable organic security business in the North East and I’m proud of this latest new contract win which has led to significantly boosting our workforce. The investment from FW Capital has been instrumental in our growth and we’ve received excellent support from Dave Hawkins.”

Dave Hawkins, Portfolio Executive at FW Capital, said: “NLSS is a fantastic growth story. We’ve funded the business before to support their growth ambitions and I’m delighted to see this success continue. The firm has an excellent reputation in the security sector which is evident with their continued contract wins. This investment is a great example of how debt funding can create new jobs and aid expansion plans. I encourage any businesses across Tees Valley with solid growth plans to contact us if they need working capital support and we can discuss how FW Capital can help.”

Keira Shepperson at the British Business Bank said: “Supporting businesses that drive job creation and contribute to the growth of the economy is a key aim of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund. NLSS’s ability to secure a six-figure second round of funding is testament to their strong business model and potential for further expansion. “

NLSS was the first UK Security Provider in the UK to achieve the ACM-CCAS highest rating, the Diamond Standard Accreditation and last year was renewed their PaceSetter Status after an outstanding audit. The ACS Pacesetters membership is made up of Contract Security Guarding Companies who are in the top 15% benchmarking and achievement levels set by the Security Industry Authority Approved Contractor Scheme.

NPIF – FW Capital Debt Finance is managed by FW Capital and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund. It can provide loans in the NPIF region with a focus on Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Merseyside and the Tees Valley.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.

