Metro Radio’s Alex Roland to Join JAM Marketing as Events Manager

Alex Roland, who spent over 16 years with Metro Radio and latterly also as Programme Director of TFM Radio is joining JAM Marketing in January as their new Events Manager.

Alex, who was behind some of the biggest music events in Metro Radio’s history will take up his new role on January 8th.

During Alex’s time with Metro Radio, he had a close association with Newcastle Arena and delivered the Metro Live events to audiences of 10,000+ in 2009 – 2012 with such acts as The Saturdays, Jason DeRulo, and Olly Murs headlining some memorable pop nights at the then branded, Metro Radio Arena.

JAM Marketing, based in Pride Media Centre, Pelaw, has been trading 20 years in February 2024 and has seen an increase in the number of events they have been asked to run, since coming out of the pandemic, so with some considerable thought, the owners, Geeta Patel-Ral, and Jackie Marston decided the time was right to take the plunge and hire a dedicated Events Manager to the team.

Alex said:

“Since leaving Metro a decade ago, I have been running my own events management business Moulin Music Live and kept a close association with Jackie, who’s heritage was as Marketing Manager at the Arena during my tenure at Metro. It is one of the reasons why I had no hesitation in accepting their offer to become Events Manager at JAM and help them with upcoming events in the years to come. I will still be running my own events for Moulin Music Live, however, any events my company work on personally, will involve JAM wherever possible, so we complement each other’s’ businesses perfectly.”

Jackie said: “As we were putting together our plans for the expansion of JAM’s services into the new year, Alex became the obvious choice to complement the skill set the team have and bring his wealth of event management skills to bear on our projects as JAM grows its portfolio in 2024. His expertise will both benefit our existing client base and those who we hope to attract in the new year, which in turn will bring a wealth of sponsorship and promotional opportunities to the market and our clients.”

Alex takes up his new post on January 8th, so watch this space as the JAM team expands its services into 2024. JAM Marketing are a full-service agency offering its clients everything they need to market their businesses covering marketing, PR, Event Management, Print, Design and Digital Marketing.

Alex concluded

“Now, as we head into 2024, I couldn’t be more delighted to be joining Jackie, Geeta and the team at JAM who have some amazing plans for the coming year. I’m beyond excited to help them deliver on their events strategy with some stimulating client events as well as some bespoke JAM-led events that will have a positive impact I’m sure on both our growing client base and the public alike going forward.”