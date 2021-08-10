Global affiliate and partnership marketing agency, Silverbean, has appointed Damian Hall as global managing director, to sit alongside his current responsibilities as COO. He has been with the business for seven years, having initially joined as a non-executive director.

In the role, Damian will manage Silverbean’s growth across the globe. He will also be directly responsible for leading the agency’s people development plans.

Damian said: “We are growing rapidly across the world, so my focus is developing our leadership and management teams through a world-class development programme. I’ll also look to hire brilliant talent from our local universities and fast-track their progress to help them become outstanding at their roles.

“Part of my role now is to create an environment at Silverbean where every single one of our people is given the opportunity to realise their professional potential, and to support them in doing so.”

The appointment comes amid rapid expansion for the agency – which is experiencing staggering demand and record revenue across EMEA, APAC and North America.

In line with demand, Silverbean’s parent company, N21 Group, which also operates boutique paid marketing agency, Ortus and digital PR-led search marketing agency, North, has grown its total headcount from 40 to 90 over the last 12 months. It is set to grow again by a further 50% over the next year. Silverbean EMEA and Australia have both more than doubled their staff number, and the agency launched in the USA earlier in 2021.

Damian’s appointment is one of several key appointments planned for the group. N21 CEO, Neil Robbins, aims to recruit a managing director for North within the next year to support the fast-growing agency. He is also set to hire support in the US market before the end of 2021.

Neil said: “The strategy I rolled out two years ago to create a performance marketing group with three specialist agency brands has fuelled growth across every part of our business.

“Silverbean’s global potential is huge. I felt that by becoming global MD, Damian could provide the focused leadership required to manage that growth pro-actively across the territories we operate in.

“Additionally, with the exciting speed of growth I am seeing with North, it’s clear that before too long I will need to hire someone with the right background and attributes to lead the agency strategy.”