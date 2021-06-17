Global affiliate and partnership marketing agency, Silverbean, is set to host the second annual Uncanned, a one-day only, free online event for brands looking to scale their affiliate marketing globally.

The 2020 event saw over 100 ambitious marketers discover how to engage online audiences, deliver effective performance and storytell for brands. With a new focus on affiliate and partnership marketing, Uncanned 2021 features a line-up of world-class speakers from brands, networks, agencies and publishers.

Speakers include representatives from Harvey Nichols, rewardStyle, Partnerize, Impact, Rakuten Advertising and more. Additionally, all attendees will receive an exclusive code for a month’s free trial of Uncanned sponsor Publisher Discovery, worth $999.

The event is set to take place on 30th June 2021 from 9am-4pm, and will feature 20-30 minute presentations in which speakers will deliver top tips and actionable insights for marketers looking to take their brands to new territories.

Guest speakers include Sam Morton, Partnership Director APAC at Impact, Carolina Paradas-Mandato, Global Senior Affiliate & CLO Manager at Harvey Nichols, Michel Cervantes Martinez, Deputy Director of Customer Acquisition at Xcaret, Alexis Caldwell, Head of Brand Development at rewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.IT, and more.

Although the event is free for attendees, 100% of money raised through sponsorships will be donated to charity partner Classrooms for Malawi, a network of volunteer groups working throughout Malawi to improve places of education in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Neil Robbins, CEO at Silverbean, said: “The inspiration behind our creation of the free-to-access Uncanned event was to help marketers do their jobs better, with access to speakers who normally could only be heard at conferences where tickets cost £500 or more.

“Uncanned 2020 was a great success, so this year we decided to focus on global affiliate and partner marketing which reflects the acceleration in global ecommerce we have seen during the pandemic. We’ve got an incredible lineup of speakers from across the world and I am excited to see the learning opportunity for marketers.”

Free tickets for the event are available from the UNCANNED website.