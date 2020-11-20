A rapidly expanding leisure operator has chosen a leading firm of chartered building surveyors and specialist project managers to work on its latest acquisitions.

Silverstone Building Consultancy has been appointed to project manage the multimillion-pound refurbishment of two new destinations in the Inn Collection Group’s growing portfolio.

The five-storey Churchill Inn in Ambleside, which joined the award-winning Inn Collection Group in September, will be sympathetically extended and modernised to create an additional nine en-suite guest bedrooms, making it a 27-bed site in the heart of the South Lakeland town.

A striking all-weather terrace with a glazed roof will also be added to the rear of the detached property, providing an extra 58 covers to the Inn and ensuring the dining space can be enjoyed year-round – and while social distancing is required.

Meanwhile, restaurant with rooms, The Stables at Cross Butts in the Yorkshire seaside town of Whitby, is the Alnwick-based firm’s sixth purchase this year and comes just days after it was confirmed the group had snapped up The Lindum Hotel in the Lancashire resort of Lytham St Annes, having taken on sites across the North West, Yorkshire and Lancashire recently.

Silverstone will carry out a full refurbishment of the existing space at The Stables, which includes nine bedrooms, alongside the creation of an additional 30 rooms. This latest buy is the group’s 17th site and signals a 55 per cent increase in its portfolio just this year.

Louise Stewart, director at Silverstone said: “It’s fantastic to be working with The Inn Collection Group at such an exciting time of growth for the company; our diverse skillset means we can advise on many property matters to help the group grow further still.

“In particular, we’re looking forward to completing the ambitious design of the Churchill’s outdoor dining space, which will be fantastic for Ambleside, and for which Covid regulations formed a key part of the design. We’re aiming to have this feature open by June next year.

“We look forward to building the relationship with The Inn Collection Group further and working on more fantastic properties as the firm adds to its portfolio.”

Sean Donkin, Managing Director of the Inn Collection Group, which also owns The Pheasant Inn at Bassenthwaite Lake, Cumbria, The Black Swan in Helmsley, Yorkshire, and The Swan in Grasmere, Cumbria, added: ““The Inn Collection Group is at the fore of a new generation of pub companies. Silverstone shares our commitment to high-reaching standards along with a proven track record in dynamic refurbishment projects delivery and a wealth of proven expertise.

“We’re delighted to be working together as the continual evolution of our ‘eat, drink, sleep and explore’ brand is realised in these exciting new projects in Yorkshire and the Lake District.”

To find out more about Silverstone Building Consultancy and its services, visit silverstonebc.com.