SIMPLY DYLAN

ANNOUNCE 2021 TOUR CELEBRATING

BOB DYLAN’S 80TH BIRTHDAY

A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH THE CAREER OF ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST ICONIC SONGWRITERS

“…a show that every Bob Dylan fan should see!” Louder Than War

John O’Connell’s Simply Dylan Band will be back in 2021 for a brand-new headline tour across the UK to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday.

As straightforward as the title suggests: no frills, no gimmicks, no pretense; Simply Dylan is John’s personal exploration and celebration of the rich and diverse work of Bob Dylan. O’Connell, formerly of Groundpig, has had his name indelibly written into the tapestry of Liverpool’s music scene, has collaborated with other highly reputable musicians to form his Dylan Band.

The combination of the band delivering high energy renditions of the prodigious songwriter’s work and John skillfully singing and enunciating the lyrics, has seen the project go from recognising Dylan’s 70th Birthday, to selling out the Cavern Club 6 times, to receiving fantastic reviews from audiences across the UK and most recently having the privilege to open up the Isle of Wight Festival in 2019 on the big top stage.

“It is incredible to consider that Dylan has been writing and performing for some 6 decades and continues to do so right up to the present day. The talent he has for story-telling and developing a song is extraordinary. My greatest challenge is deciphering a set-list when there is so much choice and an array of genres to select from; after all everyone has their own personal favourite!”

John O’Connell

This new tour will celebrate and pay tribute to the career of one of the most iconic songwriters. Tickets go onsale Friday 4th September at 10am and will be available at WWW.GIGSANDTOURS.COM | WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.UK | (for Glasgow www.gigsinscotland.com)

Sat 22 May 2021 Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

Mon 24 May 2021 London Bush Hall

Tue 25 May 2021 Birmingham Midlands Arts Centre

Fri 28 May 2021 Gateshead Sage 2

Sat 29 May 2021 Glasgow Oran Mor

Mon 31 May 2021 Salford Lowry Quays Theatre

Fri 04 Jun 2021 Liverpool The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena

http://www.simplydylan.com/

FB: http://www.facebook.com/simplydylanofficial

TW: @simplydylanband

IN: @simplydylanband

Quotes about Simply Dylan:

“…the night belonged to SIMPLY DYLAN and the genius of John O’Connell. Together, they marry the extraordinary range and beauty of Dylan’s lyrics with a joyous and exuberant, celebratory sound.” Alan Bleasdale (Playwright)

‘The aim of the band is to play Bob Dylan’s back catalogue as well as possible without falling in the trap of doing a carbon copy of his recordings.…a show that every Bob Dylan fan should see!’ – Louder Than War

“John is a very talented singer songwriter who travelled with me on tour. He captivated audiences with his excellent voice and guitar playing…” Stephen Bishop

“I went to see Johnny O’Connell playing Simply Dylan at the Cavern Liverpool and it was absolutely stunning. Johnny is one of the most talented musicians I have come across and his Dylan set is effortlessly brilliant.” Peter Hooton, The Farm

“Simply Dylan … this guy is different, he’s not an impersonator, more an interpreter and an accomplished musician and singer to boot.” John Baldwin, Desolation Row

“A local musical phenomenon” Gerry In Music

“This was a great night of music which had something for everyone, from the more casual listener to the Dylan ‘die-hards’. Great songs performed by musicians at the top of their game, with O’Connell assembling a highly entertaining and show which had something for everyone.” The Reviews Hub.