COMPANY which specialises in caring for older people in their own homes has praised the caring nature of members of the public who want to help their own elderly friends and neighbours.

Diane Chandler, Managing Director of Home Instead Senior Care, based at Lingfield Point, in Darlington, said: “Our job is to care for people in their own homes and we shall continue to do that.”

Eddie Humphries, Estate Manager at Lingfield Point, said: “It is fantastic that we have a company like Home Care Instead which is making a real difference to older people in isolation.

“Their ideas to help are based on many years of experience and we will all be doing all we can to support them and do our bit.”

Diane said: “As the public have been told to go into isolation for several weeks, we’ve come up with a few suggestions how local communities can help others who are on their own at this time.”

Deliver a nutritious meal – we all love having a tasty meal prepared for us. When prepping your family meal, why not make an extra portion and drop it round to your neighbour or someone in need in your community?

Run errands – with social isolation potentially extending for a few weeks, older people are going to need of supplies so picking up extra for them during your essential run would help.

Random Acts of Kindness – to bring a smile in these difficult times how about a bunch of spring flowers, a box of chocolates or a food hamper full of goodies. Surprise a person in your area with one of these it’s sure to brighten their day to know others are thinking of them.

Singing – who says carolling is only for Christmas? Choirmaster Gareth Malone is organising the Great British Home Chorus to allow people to sing together while they are social distancing. A great initiative for older people to get involved in!

Diane added: “We want to encourage people to spread kindness, not the virus. So all shopping, meals and gifts should be left on the door step.

“Take extra care to protect yourself and those who are isolating. Wash your hands thoroughly before and after dropping any goods off.”

To find out more about Home Instead Senior Care Darlington & Northallerton and the services provided call 01325 467833 and the team will be more than happy to help.