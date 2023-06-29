List of Steam Rallies in Teesside this Summer

As summer approaches, the picturesque region of Teesside gears up to host an exciting lineup of steam rallies that are sure to delight both locals and visitors alike. From vintage steam engines to historical exhibitions, these events showcase the rich history of the area while providing a fun-filled day out for the whole family. Here we present a comprehensive list of steam rallies happening in Teesside this summer.

1. Teesside Vintage Steam Festival

Location: Teesside Showground

Kicking off the summer, the Teesside Vintage Steam Festival promises a weekend packed with nostalgia and entertainment. The event showcases a wide range of steam-powered vehicles, including traction engines, steam rollers, and classic cars. Visitors can witness live demonstrations of antique machinery, take a ride on vintage fairground rides, and enjoy delicious food and artisanal crafts. The Teesside Vintage Steam Festival is a must-visit for all steam enthusiasts!

2. Teesside Steam Heritage Fair

Location: Preston Park Museum and Grounds

Set against the beautiful backdrop of Preston Park, the Teesside Steam Heritage Fair offers a unique experience for history enthusiasts. This three-day event features an impressive display of steam engines, agricultural machinery, and vintage motorcycles. Visitors can enjoy guided tours of the museum’s extensive collection, witness traditional crafts being demonstrated, and even try their hand at steam engine driving under expert supervision. The fair also includes live music, children’s activities, and a variety of refreshments, making it a perfect family day out.

3. Wynyard Hall Steam Rally

Location: Wynyard Hall

The Wynyard Hall Steam Rally is a highlight on the Teesside summer calendar. Located in the stunning grounds of Wynyard Hall, this two-day event attracts steam enthusiasts from far and wide. From magnificent traction engines to beautifully restored steam-powered boats, the rally showcases a fascinating range of exhibits. Visitors can marvel at the historical vehicles, explore classic cars, browse vintage stalls, and enjoy live entertainment throughout the weekend. The rally also offers a dedicated children’s area with activities, ensuring a memorable experience for the whole family.

4. Teesside Traction Engine Society Rally

Location: Teesside Airport

Organized by the Teesside Traction Engine Society, this annual rally celebrates the splendor of traction engines. Located near the Teesside Airport, the event features an exciting lineup of steam-powered giants, with traction engines taking center stage. Visitors can witness thrilling demonstrations of these magnificent machines, enjoy parades, and explore the various trade stands and food vendors. The Teesside Traction Engine Society Rally is a great opportunity to engage with the steam community and learn about the history and engineering behind these impressive vehicles.

These steam rallies in Teesside offer a unique combination of entertainment, education, and historical immersion. Whether you are a dedicated steam enthusiast or simply curious about the fascinating world of steam-powered machinery, these events provide a wonderful opportunity to discover and appreciate Teesside’s heritage. So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a journey back in time at the steam rallies in Teesside this summer!

