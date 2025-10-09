Škoda celebrates 130 year anniversary with fastest production Fabia ever: the new Fabia 130

New Fabia 130 is the fastest production Fabia to date

0-62 mph in 7.4 seconds and 142 mph top speed

Uprated 1.5 TSI EVO2 177 PS engine drives through modified seven-speed DSG gearbox

Revised gearbox mapping improves mid-range flexibility

Lowered sports chassis and revised steering delivers sharper responses

Bespoke design package features deeper front bumper and larger rear spoiler

New sporting flagship of Fabia range priced at £29,995 OTR

Milton Keynes, 07 October 2025 – Škoda is marking 130 years of innovation and performance with a special addition to its line-up: the Fabia 130. Building on the specification of the current Monte Carlo variant, the special-edition model is Škoda’s fastest series-produced Fabia model to date with an output of 177 PS and a top speed 142 mph.

Developed by the brand’s Technical Development team and inspired by Škoda’s ongoing rallying success, the Fabia 130 features an updated 1.5 TSI engine and bespoke chassis dynamics designed to deliver the most engaging Fabia driving experience yet. A revised DSG transmission, selectable driving modes and a series of chassis and aerodynamic upgrades all combine to make it the most responsive Fabia ever built.

Performance and precision: the fastest Fabia ever

At the heart of the new Fabia 130 lies a reworked 1.5 TSI EVO2 engine that now produces 177 PS (130 kW) – a 27 PS increase over the standard model. Škoda engineers have optimised components including the intake plenum, vibration damper and rocker arms to handle the higher output.

The result is sharper, stronger performance across the rev range: peak power is delivered between 5,750 and 6,000 rpm, with 250 Nm of torque available from just 1,500 rpm.

The seven-speed DSG transmission has also been reprogrammed with higher shift points for faster acceleration, double-clutch downshifts in Sport mode, and revised braking logic for immediate re-acceleration. The result is quicker responses and a more engaging drive.

In terms of performance, the Fabia 130 sprints from 0–62 mph in 7.4 seconds (0.6 seconds quicker than the standard 1.5 TSI), and achieves a top speed of 142 mph – making it the quickest series-produced Fabia ever. Mid-range performance has also improved, with 37-62 mph (60-100 kph) taking just 3.8 seconds (compared with 4.1 seconds), and 50–70 mph (80-120 kph) in 4.8 seconds (compared with 5.3 seconds).

To match the additional power, the Fabia 130 is equipped with sports suspension lowered by 15 mm, 18-inch Libra alloy wheels and recalibrated steering for greater precision and feedback. New Normal and Sport driving modes adapt both steering weight and throttle response, while a two-stage Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) can be turned off to deactivate traction control and allow a controlled slip in appropriate surroundings. Selecting ASR Sport + ESC Sport mode allows greater wheel slip while the ESC system intervenes later, ensuring an exciting yet safe driving experience.

Exterior design: a confident nod to motorsport heritage

Based on the Monte Carlo variant, the new Fabia 130 is offered in four exterior colours: Moon White, Velvet Red, Race Blue and Black Magic – each with a gloss black roof, pillars and mirrors.

Motorsport-inspired detailing includes black front and rear spoilers, a rear diffuser, and special 130 badges on the front wings and boot lid. Distinctive smoked 18-inch Libra wheels complement the lower stance, while black-tinted headlight housings sharpen the car’s appearance. At the rear, a black horizontal stripe pays tribute to the Fabia Rally2’s livery, while twin exhaust tips emphasise the car’s performance credentials.

Interior: sportiness meets practicality

Inside, the Fabia 130 combines performance-oriented design with everyday comfort. Sports seats with firm side bolsters offer excellent support during dynamic driving, while a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with DSG paddles, and stainless-steel pedals complete the cockpit feel.

Decorative grey and black aluminium trim runs across the dashboard and doors, while bespoke Fabia 130 door sills underline the car’s exclusivity. A 10-inch Virtual Cockpit is fitted as standard, along with a 9.2-inch infotainment display providing seamless connectivity.

UK pricing

Positioned at the top of the Fabia range, the new 130 variant is priced from £29,995 OTR with UK order books open from 30 October 2025. As befits a new sporting flagship of the line-up, the Fabia 130 comes generously equipped with metallic paint, Bi-LED headlamps and keyless start/stop + entry all included as standard. Buyers also benefit from a rear camera, voice control, privacy glass and 18-inch Libra alloys as standard.

130 years of innovation: inspired by motorsport success

The Fabia nameplate has been a core part of Škoda’s success story since its debut in 1999, with over five million cars produced to date. From the original Fabia vRS TDI, through the turbocharged 1.4 TSI vRS, to the R5 and Rally2 competition cars that have dominated international rallying, the Fabia has long embodied Škoda’s performance spirit.

Since 2015, Škoda Motorsport has developed successive generations of Fabia Rally2 cars that have achieved countless victories in WRC2, ERC, and national rally championships, making the Fabia the most successful rally car in its category.

The new Fabia 130 pays tribute to this rich heritage, combining everyday usability with authentic motorsport DNA.