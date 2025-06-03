Department Q: The Cast Behind Denmark’s Hit Crime Franchise

Since 2013, Department Q has captivated international audiences with its gripping Nordic noir storytelling, atmospheric settings, and troubled but brilliant protagonists. Based on the best-selling novels by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, the film series follows detective Carl Mørck and his partner Assad as they reopen cold cases from the shadows of Copenhagen’s police department.

Over time, Department Q has become one of Denmark’s most acclaimed film franchises, sparking not only a series of award-winning adaptations but also a 2021 reboot with a brand-new cast. Here’s a look at the evolution of the cast across both the original films and the reboot.

🔍 The Original Cast (2013–2018)

The first four Department Q films stuck closely to Adler-Olsen’s bestselling novels and maintained a consistent cast, building a loyal fanbase across Europe and beyond.

◾ Nikolaj Lie Kaas as Carl Mørck

Portraying the deeply scarred and emotionally distant homicide detective, Kaas brought a brooding intensity to Carl Mørck. Haunted by a failed raid and his partner’s paralysis, Mørck is demoted and placed in charge of Department Q—a dead-end cold case unit buried in the basement of police headquarters.

◾ Fares Fares as Assad

Swedish-Lebanese actor Fares Fares starred as Assad, Mørck’s quietly observant assistant. His calm demeanor, cultural intelligence, and knack for seeing what Carl misses made him the emotional backbone of the series.

◾ Johanne Louise Schmidt as Rose Knudsen

Introduced in the second film, Rose starts as a quirky secretary but quickly becomes an integral part of the team. Her unpredictable moods and brilliant mind add texture to the group dynamic.

◾ Søren Pilmark as Marcus Jacobsen

As the team’s superior, Pilmark brought an authoritative presence, often serving as the mediator between Mørck’s rogue methods and the bureaucracy of the Copenhagen police force.

🎬 The Films: A Quick Recap

The Keeper of Lost Causes (Kvinden i buret, 2013)

A missing persons case reveals a dark and layered conspiracy. The Absent One (Fasandræberne, 2014)

A private school scandal leads to murder and revenge. A Conspiracy of Faith (Flaskepost fra P, 2016)

A cryptic message in a bottle exposes a chilling case of child abduction. The Purity of Vengeance (Journal 64, 2018)

The most critically acclaimed in the series, dealing with historical abuse and eugenics.

🔄 The 2021 Reboot: “The Marco Effect”

After the success of the original series, the franchise was rebooted with The Marco Effect, released in Denmark in 2021 and made available to UK audiences in 2024. This new adaptation jumps directly to the fifth book in the series and introduces an entirely new cast.

◾ Ulrich Thomsen as Carl Mørck

Known for his work in The Celebration and Banshee, Thomsen brings a harder edge to Carl Mørck. His version of the character is colder and more nihilistic, reflecting a darker tone in the rebooted film.

◾ Zaki Youssef as Assad

Youssef brings a younger and more impulsive energy to Assad. While the original portrayal leaned toward quiet wisdom, Youssef’s take is more confrontational and driven.

◾ Sofie Torp as Rose Knudsen

Torp offers a fresh interpretation of Rose, maintaining the character’s offbeat charm but modernising her role in the narrative.

🎥 Original vs Reboot: Two Takes on Department Q

While the original films were lauded for their faithful adaptations and emotional depth, the reboot aims for a grittier, more stylised crime drama that may resonate with a younger audience. However, fans of the books have expressed mixed feelings, with some preferring the consistent chemistry of the original cast, while others appreciate the new energy brought by the reboot.

📺 Where to Watch in the UK

Original Series (2013–2018) : Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other platforms. Some streaming services occasionally feature the films during Nordic noir collections.

The Marco Effect (2021): As of 2024, available on UK streaming platforms, including Sky Cinema and NOW TV.

🏆 Legacy and What’s Next

Department Q remains a cornerstone of Scandinavian crime cinema. The original cast helped shape it into one of Europe’s most popular thriller franchises, while the reboot signals a new direction that could continue the story for a new generation of viewers.

With several novels still unadapted and the enduring global appeal of Nordic noir, it’s likely that Department Q will continue solving cold cases for years to come—whether with familiar faces or new ones.