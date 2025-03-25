Slater Stepping Up To Become RMT Accountants’ New Managing Director

Stephen Slater and Mike Pott of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors

Stephen Slater is set to become the new managing director of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors as the Gosforth-based firm works towards implementing the next stages of its growth strategy as part of the Sumer Group.

RMT’s current director of commercial services will take on his new role in the summer in place of Mike Pott.

Mike and Stephen have both been with RMT for more than 30 years, becoming partners in 1998 and 2002 respectively.

Mike took on the role of managing partner in 2010 before becoming managing director a year later when the firm incorporated.

Stephen is currently responsible for the delivery of audit and accountancy services by RMT, and was instrumental in the creation of the firm’s specialist technology business, RMT Technology.

He says: “Helping successful businesses formulate and execute succession strategies is a core part of the work we do every day and have planned our own process ourselves very carefully.

“We’ve strengthened our team of directors and associate directors over recent years, and they have all taken on increasing responsibility for the future direction and performance of our thriving business that has been part of the North East professional services community for more than 70 years.”

Established in 1954, RMT Accountants provides the full range of financial and business advisory services through its specialist accountancy, tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and restructuring teams, and works with UK companies of all sizes, both within and outside the North East, including a range of international clients.

RMT became part of the Sumer Group, the UK’s leading SME focussed accountancy practice, in 2023 and has since made growth by acquisition a key part of its commercial strategy.

RMT acquired rural and agricultural specialists McCowie & Co at the end of that year, while it joined forces last summer with Durham-headquartered Ribchesters Chartered Accountants, which now operates as RMT Ribchesters, and acquired Berwick-headquartered pre-insolvency solutions specialists the KSA Group in late 2024.

Stephen Slater continues: “Mike’s expertise, dedication and commitment to excellence in leading the management team has been central to RMT’s transformation into the modern, forward-thinking advisory firm it is today.

“He will continue to work as an integral part of our hands-on executive team over the coming months to help deliver a smooth transition into our new management structure.

“We have a detailed growth strategy in place which will see us continuing to expand, supported by the extensive resources of the Sumer Group, and it’s exciting for me to have the opportunity to lead our expert team into the next phase of RMT’s development.”

Mike Pott added: “The professional and personal qualities of the people at RMT have been the reason why my career has spanned over 30 years with the firm, and it’s been a privilege to watch so many of the team develop successful, long-term careers here.

“The accountancy profession and the wider regional economy have changed significantly during the last three decades, but we’re proud that, throughout this time, RMT has been able to maintain an absolute commitment to providing unrivalled standards of expertise, insight and service to our clients.”

Sumer is the UK and Ireland’s leading mid-market accountancy practice, delivering professional support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and employs over 2,200 staff across more than 40 offices.

Warren Mead, chief executive officer of Sumer, says: “Since joining Sumer in 2023, RMT has grown rapidly, executed three mergers and recruited dozens of highly talented colleagues.

“Mike has been a fantastic leader throughout and I’ve no doubt Stephen will do a brilliant job as we continue our growth journey.”