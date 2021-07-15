A tradies job is hard enough as it is, so why not make things a little easier by using a Job Scheduling Software Solution designed for tradies? This software can help you manage the scheduling and dispatching process and send jobs directly to tradies on the ground. Tradies can then receive the assigned jobs on their mobile phones through the app and make any adjustments and amendments from the job site.

What is Job Scheduling Software?

Job Scheduling Software assists businesses to schedule their team across different job sites and tasks. Some scheduling software is built particularly for field service firms, where teams operate in the field and must travel to several appointments or task locations.

Benefits of Job Scheduling Software:

Multiple calendar views allow you to see all of your upcoming jobs at a glance

The user-friendly calendar view makes it simple to see a comprehensive list of all jobs assigned to your technicians. Switch between day, week, and month views in an instant, and drag and drop planned appointments to rearrange the day or time. With all your jobs tracked in the calendar, you get an instant snapshot of all your resources– field technicians, contractors and even equipment. You also have the option to filter for users, assets etc to see what has been scheduled.

Map View

To make scheduling your workforce easier, view all of your jobs on a map. Every time, send the right person to the right location. All of your favourite Google Maps features, including street view, are available to you. Real-time location processing allows your admin staff to schedule jobs to the closest available tradie.

Less travel time and more billable hours

With a geo-fence management solution, you can prevent your field workers from wasting time travelling long distances between jobs. You can define regions in the Job Scheduling Software and assign them to each technician. After that, you can easily assign a tradie to a job within that region.

Send Notifications Instantly

When you change an employee’s current workday schedule, they’ll receive a notification on their phone with all the details. Your field workers will be notified of their upcoming appointments via the Job Scheduling App. Your technicians can use the Mobile App to view all job details, leave comments as needed, get customer sign-off on completed work, and schedule any follow-up work orders.

Collect customer signatures when work is completed

You can easily collect customer signatures on your mobile device with Job Scheduling Software. The customer’s signature is then added to the completed job and stored in the system as proof of completion. Completed work orders can be sent to the client with their invoice for payment directly after a job is completed.

Analyse and share reports

Examine each report in detail to determine which tasks were completed on-site and by whom, how much time was spent travelling versus working, and whether you need to schedule a follow-up appointment for additional work. You can even use a live web view to share the report with your customers, complete with your company logo and contact information.