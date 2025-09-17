SMD Strengthens Team with New Chief Operating Officer

Stephen Hill, COO at SMD.

North East-based subsea technology and services company, SMD, has announced the appointment of a new chief operating officer (COO) as it progresses towards a headcount of 300.

Having occupied director roles across numerous industries for the last 30 years, Stephen brings a wealth of experience to the rapidly growing business as it prepares to open its third North Tyneside facility.

Speaking on his new role, he explained: “SMD is an internationally recognised organisation, renowned for its world-first subsea technology. With a growing base of clients, a steady stream of cutting-edge products launching to market, and new premises on the horizon, I join at a pivotal time for the organisation and its people.

“SMD is underpinned by the highest service standards, and my role is to ensure these values are upheld during this journey of strategic growth. Our focus is on delivering quality technology to our clients, offering the operational support and delivery timescales that ensure their projects run as efficiently and effectively as possible.

“Through a half-century of innovation, SMD has maintained its strong North East roots. I am proud to work for an organisation that not only pushes the boundaries of subsea technology but also provides invaluable opportunities for engineers and innovators across our region.”

Since its inception in 1970, SMD has launched 12 world-first products from its North Tyneside headquarters, including the first subsea plough and two pioneering electric vehicles.

Discussing Stephen’s appointment, Mike Jones, chairman at SMD, said: “Stephen brings extensive leadership expertise that will be invaluable as we accelerate towards our ambitious growth targets.

“We are investing heavily in the offshore renewables space, a highly competitive landscape in which SMD is already well-positioned. Stephen’s appointment ensures we maintain the operational rigour and customer focus required to deliver on our commitments, while continuing to innovate and strengthen our reputation as a global leader in subsea technology.”

For more information on SMD’s latest innovations, please visit: https://www.smd.co.uk/