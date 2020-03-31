Netherland’s Botanical Brewery, Lowlander Beer invite you to go Sober this October with their 0.00% Wit Beer – their first zero alcohol beer, brewed with reclaimed orange and lemon peels from bars and restaurants in The Netherlands, who use the fruit to squeeze fresh juices.

Whether you’re pregnant, teetotal or just wanting to change your drinking habits, Lowlander’s 0.00% Wit beer is the perfect tipple to take you through the month.

Unlike alternative adult soft drinks, Lowlander’s 0.00% is low in sugar (just 76kcal a bottle!) and full of fruity, citrus flavour.

0.00% alcohol..100% flavour!