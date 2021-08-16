Care provider Solehawk ltd are celebrating the work of its care staff at Kenton Manor and Kenton Hall care homes after being awarded ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission regulator following recent inspections.

Solehawk have made July a month of celebrations for the staff teams at both homes to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication including going above and beyond to care for residents under their supervision as well as supporting families throughout the pandemic.

Solehawk Operations Manager Steve Massey said, “We are overjoyed at the latest CQC inspection and the rating we received. The care and support of our residents is at the very heart of what we do from managers to care assistants; we each do our bit to make a difference to those who need more help towards the later stages of their life.

“Spending one-to-one time with residents is something that our staff love to do as it generates positive interactions throughout the home. This is one of the main reasons we are celebrating our success.”

During the recent inspections a relatives praised the staff for their continued efforts in caring for their loved one, saying, “I have always felt my relative was safe” and “Staff are very good and kind, I’m always made welcome when I visit, and I also feel valued.”

The rating is important to ensure all health care services maintain the highest level of care for residents which is inspected by independent regulator, the CQC. It also provides clarity to families of residents by ensuring that the care provided is of the required standard.

For more information on Solehawk Ltd and the Kenton Manor and Kenton Hall care homes, please visit: www.solehawk.co.uk